Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover AgreementThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Shocked After Jalen Brunson And De'Aaron Fox Were Snubbed From The All-Star Game
The NBA named their All-Star reserves tonight and have added 14 players to join the 10 that had been named as starters. Players are equally split between both conferences but there was no way for the league to avoid controversy around players being snubbed when the list came out. Charles...
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade
Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end. Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
Yardbarker
James Harden, De'Aaron Fox headline list of biggest 2023 NBA All-Star Game snubs
Here are the biggest 2023 NBA All-Star Game snubs. Harden's teammate Joel Embiid was a snub for the starting lineup, but the coaches around the Association flat-out disrespected Harden. The 2018 MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 11.0 assists (second-highest of his career) and 6.4 rebounds per game for the team with the fourth-best record in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Report: One Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on the team in a week’s time based on what he is currently hearing.
Yardbarker
Domantas Sabonis named All-Star, De’Aaron Fox snubbed
The NBA announced the 2023 All-Star reserves today and to nobody's surprise, Domantas Sabonis was selected to represent the Sacramento Kings. This is Sabonis' third All-Star selection and first with Sacramento, and the first for any Kings player since DeMarcus Cousins last made it in 2016-17. It's a well-deserved honor for a player who has played a huge role in getting the Kings to a 29-21 record thus far. The Kings posted a nice video of the moment Sabonis found out about his selection:
Yardbarker
Domantas Sabonis’ Paint Dominance Leads Kings To Win vs. Spurs
A 34-point, 11-rebound performance from Sacramento Kings‘ Domantas Sabonis led the Kings to a 119-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA’s Wednesday night slate. Sabonis shot 15 of 20 from the field. “If they are going to be down there trying to guard him one-on-one,...
Yardbarker
Dillon Brooks punches Donovan Mitchell in groin before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to...
FOX Sports
Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid
Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento. The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
Yardbarker
Hawks took savage shot at Suns after blowout win
The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game. The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer. After the game, the Hawks,...
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
