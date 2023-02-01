ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
CLEVELAND, OH
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end. Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

James Harden, De'Aaron Fox headline list of biggest 2023 NBA All-Star Game snubs

Here are the biggest 2023 NBA All-Star Game snubs. Harden's teammate Joel Embiid was a snub for the starting lineup, but the coaches around the Association flat-out disrespected Harden. The 2018 MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 11.0 assists (second-highest of his career) and 6.4 rebounds per game for the team with the fourth-best record in the NBA.
Yardbarker

Report: One Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on the team in a week’s time based on what he is currently hearing.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Domantas Sabonis named All-Star, De’Aaron Fox snubbed

The NBA announced the 2023 All-Star reserves today and to nobody's surprise, Domantas Sabonis was selected to represent the Sacramento Kings. This is Sabonis' third All-Star selection and first with Sacramento, and the first for any Kings player since DeMarcus Cousins last made it in 2016-17. It's a well-deserved honor for a player who has played a huge role in getting the Kings to a 29-21 record thus far. The Kings posted a nice video of the moment Sabonis found out about his selection:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Domantas Sabonis’ Paint Dominance Leads Kings To Win vs. Spurs

A 34-point, 11-rebound performance from Sacramento Kings‘ Domantas Sabonis led the Kings to a 119-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA’s Wednesday night slate. Sabonis shot 15 of 20 from the field. “If they are going to be down there trying to guard him one-on-one,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Dillon Brooks punches Donovan Mitchell in groin before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid

Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento. The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Hawks took savage shot at Suns after blowout win

The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game. The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer. After the game, the Hawks,...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR

