MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Exclusive: Randy Couture On Francis Ngannou Leaving The UFC: ‘Francis Is Doing What He Thinks Is Best For His Career’

What does the future look like for Francis Ngannou?. Nobody knows for sure what the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will end up doing after his departure from MMA’s premier organization earlier this month. Boxing? PFL? Bellator? BKFC? There’s a lot of different routes that Ngannou in this next chapter of his career, which leaves Randy Couture to believe the possibilities are endless for the hot free agent.
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”

Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC Vegas 68 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Spivac

UFC’s Asian roster gets the spotlight inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), featuring the “Road to UFC” finals alongside a Heavyweight slugfest. UFC Vegas 68’s main event pits Derrick Lewis opposite Serghei Spivac in a rescheduled five-rounder, while Da Un Jung meets Devin Clark in ESPN+’s co-featured bout. Also in store for the main card are Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov and the return of Doo Ho “The Korean Superboy” Choi opposite Kyle Nelson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kota Ibushi Reportedly Offered RIZIN Match Against Manny Pacquiao

Tokyo Sports reports that RIZIN has approached Kota Ibushi and offered him a match with boxer Manny Pacquiao at an upcoming event. It would be Pacquiao’s debut for the promotion. RIZIN is an MMA company but according to the report, they want to expand into professional wrestling. It’s unclear what the rules would be for Ibushi vs. Pacquiao, if it happened.
NWA’s Mayra Dias Gomes On February 2023 Cover Of Playboy

Mayra Dias Gomes, also known as May Valentine in NWA, is making moves. In a tweet, Gomes announced that she is on the cover of the February 2023 edition of Playboy Denmark. Gomes noted that she is also in the centerfold. The post can be seen below:. Playboy Denmark confirmed...
