MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
Ali Abdelaziz Reveals the UFC is Looking to Book Colby Covington vs. Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington is closing in on a year since his last appearance inside the Octagon, but according to Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC is looking to book Covington’s return against streaking welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. Abdelaziz represents some of the biggest names in MMA including Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Henry...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
dexerto.com
Jake Paul reveals wager for Tommy Fury fight as he wants more than just bragging rights
Jake Paul has revealed that he’s planning on another bet with Tommy Fury for their fight, and it might involve tattoos yet again. The longstanding rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is pretty well documented at this point, as the pair have been going back and forth on social media for a few years now.
Kenny Florian respects Jake Paul's interest in MMA competition: 'This isn't the easiest way to make money'
Jake Paul wants to compete in MMA, and that has caught the eye of a few veterans of the sport. Count former UFC contender and current PFL commentator Kenny Florian among the bunch who are not only interested to see how Paul would fare in an MMA cage, but have grown to enjoy his journey in the combat sports world.
Exclusive: Randy Couture On Francis Ngannou Leaving The UFC: ‘Francis Is Doing What He Thinks Is Best For His Career’
What does the future look like for Francis Ngannou?. Nobody knows for sure what the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will end up doing after his departure from MMA’s premier organization earlier this month. Boxing? PFL? Bellator? BKFC? There’s a lot of different routes that Ngannou in this next chapter of his career, which leaves Randy Couture to believe the possibilities are endless for the hot free agent.
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”
Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
sportszion.com
Conor McGregor to make his octagon comeback as coach on upcoming thirty-first season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
A recent report indicates that Conor McGregor will get back to his role as a coach in The Ultimate Fighter, which means that the wait for Connor McGregor’s return to the octagon is almost coming to an end. It’s been nearly two years since the Irish UFC fighter’s last...
MMAmania.com
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Jeffree Star gives new clue about 'NFL boo': 'Plays perfect in the bedroom'
Beauty guru Jeffree Star posted a new clue about his "NFL boo" days after the internet was worked up into a frenzy over his post about his flight to Wyoming.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury makes deal with Tommy to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal trainer in the event of him losing to Jake Paul
On February 26, the long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take place, and Tyson Fury has warned his brother if he loses, he may end up working as a personal trainer for Cristiano Ronaldo. Two-time heavyweight boxing world champion and already legendary fighter Tyson Fury has...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s has already choose his next opponent for comeback in a summer sizzler – this will be some scrap!
Erguson was last in action last September in a short-notice showdown with the recently-departed Nate Diaz – which he lost via fourth-round submission. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Dubliner, however, is fighting fit and...
sportszion.com
“That’s damn near impossible” UFC HOF Michael Bisping reveals shocking truth on MMA fighters using illegal substance to gain upper hand in their fights
In one of the most recent episodes of his podcast, Believe You Me, MMA fighter Michael Bisping disclosed an astonishing fact regarding fighters in the sport taking illegal substances in order to gain more benefits before a fight. In mixed martial arts, it is against the rules for a fighter...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Spivac
UFC’s Asian roster gets the spotlight inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), featuring the “Road to UFC” finals alongside a Heavyweight slugfest. UFC Vegas 68’s main event pits Derrick Lewis opposite Serghei Spivac in a rescheduled five-rounder, while Da Un Jung meets Devin Clark in ESPN+’s co-featured bout. Also in store for the main card are Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov and the return of Doo Ho “The Korean Superboy” Choi opposite Kyle Nelson.
Ryan Bader Knows No Two Fights Are Alike Entering Bellator 290
The heavyweight champion expects his rematch against Fedor Emelianenko in Saturday's headliner to be a "very different fight."
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Reportedly Offered RIZIN Match Against Manny Pacquiao
Tokyo Sports reports that RIZIN has approached Kota Ibushi and offered him a match with boxer Manny Pacquiao at an upcoming event. It would be Pacquiao’s debut for the promotion. RIZIN is an MMA company but according to the report, they want to expand into professional wrestling. It’s unclear what the rules would be for Ibushi vs. Pacquiao, if it happened.
Wrestle Zone
NWA’s Mayra Dias Gomes On February 2023 Cover Of Playboy
Mayra Dias Gomes, also known as May Valentine in NWA, is making moves. In a tweet, Gomes announced that she is on the cover of the February 2023 edition of Playboy Denmark. Gomes noted that she is also in the centerfold. The post can be seen below:. Playboy Denmark confirmed...
