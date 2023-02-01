ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night

EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23

Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn

READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez leading the way in the win for the Red Knights, each finishing with 16 points. Yadiel Cruz adding 14 of his own in the win.
READING, PA
wtae.com

Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
GIBSONIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2023

Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing. National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing

HAMBURG, Pa. - National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities. Two of those signees, members of the Hawks football program, and key parts in the turnaround that has occured over the past few seasons. Xander Menapace and Charles Sheppard will continue their playing careers at the next level.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
SHILLINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
CATASAUQUA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lsxmag.com

Event Coverage From The 2023 Pittsburgh World Of Wheels

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known as the “Steel City” and it lived up to that name when the MAXmotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA came to town. The David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh was ground zero for the show, and it featured an astonishing amount of well-built regional rides.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy