Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night
EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs Parkland girls and boys basketball, 02.02.23
Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn
READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez leading the way in the win for the Red Knights, each finishing with 16 points. Yadiel Cruz adding 14 of his own in the win.
wtae.com
Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record
PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2023
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing. National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing
HAMBURG, Pa. - National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities. Two of those signees, members of the Hawks football program, and key parts in the turnaround that has occured over the past few seasons. Xander Menapace and Charles Sheppard will continue their playing careers at the next level.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lafayette kicks off Campus Race to Zero Waste with creative solutions at basketball game
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is participating in an eight-week challenge against schools across the country to decrease waste and increase recycling. The Office of Sustainability is partnering with the college's athletics, concessions and facilities teams for the effort. Lafayette College just kicked off its Campus Race to Zero Waste.
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
National Weather Service: Snow tapering off around region, leaving cold behind
Snow was tapering off throughout the region Tuesday morning after rain turned into a mix of snow and icy glaze in some areas, leaving behind cold temperatures, according to National Weather Service meteorologists. “There’s a frontal boundary moving through with some warmer air aloft, and a colder surface temperature,” NWS...
Walker, McAndrew face challenges as they vie to succeed state Rep. Tony DeLuca in special election
Little time and little name recognition are two challenges the Republican candidate for the state House 32nd District sees himself and his Democratic opponent sharing. Clayton Walker figures that helps level the playing field between himself and Joe McAndrew as they vie to succeed a titan of Pennsylvania politics in a special election Tuesday.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
WFMZ-TV Online
Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
lsxmag.com
Event Coverage From The 2023 Pittsburgh World Of Wheels
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known as the “Steel City” and it lived up to that name when the MAXmotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA came to town. The David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh was ground zero for the show, and it featured an astonishing amount of well-built regional rides.
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
Comments / 0