Texas State

bartlesvilleradio.com

OK House Bill Filed to End Residential Solar Power Bans

A bill was filed prior to the start of the Oklahoma legislative session to end housing restrictions against residential solar power projects. Ardmore Rep. Tammy Townley filed House Bill 1023 which provides that an owners association, such as an HOA, may not prohibit the installation of solar energy systems. She...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot

(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ice storm impact on Texoma business

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Many Texoma businesses were forced to close their doors during this week's lingering winter ice storm. "We lost 20 percent of our monthly revenue with being closed this week," said Brenda Dewald with Lost Street Brewery in Durant. Her establishment shut down for four consecutive...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma could reap major financial benefits legalizing recreational marijuana, group says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The group supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma says the state is poised to make hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. A firm specializing in cannabis law and advocates claim their data shows Oklahoma can reap major financial benefits from the legalization of adult-use marijuana. But opponents of State Question 820 argue less regulation is not what Oklahoma needs right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FMX 94.5

Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?

The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Major ice storm grips county

Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Habitat for Humanity plans another Grayson County home

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Habitat for Humanity said their annual Habi-Taters fundraiser was a success. We're told some 250 people attended the January 21 event, and enough money was raised to fund about half the construction materials for the organization's next home. Executive director Laurie Mealy said...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
okcfox.com

Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
OKLAHOMA STATE

