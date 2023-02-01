Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M men's basketball team cruises past Georgia 82-57
With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout. In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M men's basketball team hopes to improve free-throw shooting against Georgia
At 5-foot-11, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said a multi-hour bus ride can get uncomfortable for him quickly with minimal leg room let alone for college basketball players standing more than 6-foot tall. So the fact that Aggies’ travel plans got changed by the winter weather on Monday might...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M women's basketball gets a mulligan in trying to stop Reese, third-ranked LSU
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prides itself on taking away opponents’ top scorers. The Aggies failed miserably last month against LSU’s Angel Reese, who had 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds in a 74-34 romp by the Tigers. The Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC) get a...
myaggienation.com
No. 4 Aggie equestrian team rides past No. 3 Tigers 13-5
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.
myaggienation.com
Florida's inside game powers it to 61-54 victory over Texas A&M in SEC women's basketball
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida junior Shaya Ray Kyle scored 13 points and added a career-high 17 rebounds to lead the Gators to a 61-54 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action. A&M (6-14, 1-9) trailed by 11 points midway through the fourth...
myaggienation.com
Fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team to host third-ranked Auburn on Saturday
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host third-ranked Auburn at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Yell Leaders will attend, and the first 50 fans will receive a free 50th anniversary of Title IX commemorative cross body bag. Auburn (6-1, 3-0) grabbed a...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15
The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
myaggienation.com
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
myaggienation.com
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
myaggienation.com
Watch: The impact of Ainias Smith's return to the Texas A&M football team
Watch: The impact of Ainias Smith's return to the Texas A&M football team.
myaggienation.com
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Looking back at a decade of Aggie coverage with Zach Taylor, Ainias Smith returns
My Aggie Nation Podcast originator Zach Taylor joins the show to look back at his decade of covering Texas A&M sports before leaving the media industry. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the return of wide receiver Ainias Smith for a super senior season.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M researchers receive $2.3M grant to further develop cancer drug
A group of researchers at Texas A&M University have received a grant worth $2.3 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for further exploration of an immunotherapy that could be a breakthrough colon cancer treatment and possibly treat other forms of cancer. This four-year project will be used to...
Comments / 0