College Station, TX

myaggienation.com

Texas A&M men's basketball team cruises past Georgia 82-57

With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout. In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

No. 4 Aggie equestrian team rides past No. 3 Tigers 13-5

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
HOUSTON, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15

The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
COLUMBUS, OH

