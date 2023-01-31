ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

myaggienation.com

No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
HOUSTON, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15

The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team to play at No. 2 Ohio State on Friday

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play second-ranked Ohio State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio. A&M (1-2) beat 20th-ranked Pepperdine last weekend in the ITA Kickoff Weekend then lost to 18th-ranked Stanford. The Buckeyes (7-0) posted 4-0 victories over Central Florida and Oregon last weekend in the ITA Kickoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to get healthy on the court

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gotten healthy off the court. Now it has a chance to do so on the court. A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton returned from missing a combined 19 games to spark a 75-73 victory over Georgia for the team’s first Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 22. Junior guard Sahara Jones returned for the Vanderbilt game Sunday after missing six games with a back injury to give A&M its deepest bench in almost two months. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt won for the first time in SEC play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Mike Gundy to 2023 Recruits: ‘If You Want to be Coddled, Go Somewhere Else’

Stories of cultural concerns have been happening all off-season surrounding the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team led by head coach Mike Gundy. Following an off-season that saw 19 players enter the transfer portal, many wondered if there was a culture issue in Stillwater. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke on the 2023 recruitment class and the player situation by saying, “If you want to be coddled, go somewhere else.”
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
insideradio.com

Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.

The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
TULSA, OK

