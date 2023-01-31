Read full article on original website
myaggienation.com
Fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team to host third-ranked Auburn on Saturday
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host third-ranked Auburn at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Yell Leaders will attend, and the first 50 fans will receive a free 50th anniversary of Title IX commemorative cross body bag. Auburn (6-1, 3-0) grabbed a...
myaggienation.com
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
myaggienation.com
Florida's inside game powers it to 61-54 victory over Texas A&M in SEC women's basketball
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida junior Shaya Ray Kyle scored 13 points and added a career-high 17 rebounds to lead the Gators to a 61-54 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action. A&M (6-14, 1-9) trailed by 11 points midway through the fourth...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
myaggienation.com
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Looking back at a decade of Aggie coverage with Zach Taylor, Ainias Smith returns
My Aggie Nation Podcast originator Zach Taylor joins the show to look back at his decade of covering Texas A&M sports before leaving the media industry. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the return of wide receiver Ainias Smith for a super senior season.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15
The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
myaggienation.com
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team to play at No. 2 Ohio State on Friday
The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play second-ranked Ohio State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio. A&M (1-2) beat 20th-ranked Pepperdine last weekend in the ITA Kickoff Weekend then lost to 18th-ranked Stanford. The Buckeyes (7-0) posted 4-0 victories over Central Florida and Oregon last weekend in the ITA Kickoff.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to get healthy on the court
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gotten healthy off the court. Now it has a chance to do so on the court. A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton returned from missing a combined 19 games to spark a 75-73 victory over Georgia for the team’s first Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 22. Junior guard Sahara Jones returned for the Vanderbilt game Sunday after missing six games with a back injury to give A&M its deepest bench in almost two months. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt won for the first time in SEC play.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Mike Gundy to 2023 Recruits: ‘If You Want to be Coddled, Go Somewhere Else’
Stories of cultural concerns have been happening all off-season surrounding the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team led by head coach Mike Gundy. Following an off-season that saw 19 players enter the transfer portal, many wondered if there was a culture issue in Stillwater. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke on the 2023 recruitment class and the player situation by saying, “If you want to be coddled, go somewhere else.”
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M researchers receive $2.3M grant to further develop cancer drug
A group of researchers at Texas A&M University have received a grant worth $2.3 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for further exploration of an immunotherapy that could be a breakthrough colon cancer treatment and possibly treat other forms of cancer. This four-year project will be used to...
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
KTUL
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
