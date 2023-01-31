Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Update: Spring 2023 COVID-19 Guidelines
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt around the world, and its impact on everyone in the University of Delaware community remains a top priority. We are closely monitoring the status on our campus, the state and the nation, as well as the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Delaware Division of Public Health.
WBOC
CDCC Hosts Economic Forecast Breakfast: High Employment Demand Discussed
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Another year brings with it similar challenges for county business leaders: help wanted. The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) held its 9th annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Tuesday, strategizing how to face their biggest challenges head on. The annual breakfast was held at Maple Dale Country Club...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Applauds JPMorgan Chase for its Corporate Center Renovation Project in Downtown Wilmington and its Commitment to Delaware
Mayor Mike Purzycki joined representatives from JPMorgan Chase & Company, elected officials, other invited guests, and members of the public for a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to officially launch JPMC’s new modernization project at its Wilmington Corporate Center, located at 201 North Walnut Street. The Mayor is pleased to share the following JPMC news release.
Tower Health Announces New Investor, Has Yet to Sell Brandywine Hospital
West Reading-based Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital near Coatesville, is getting a new investor, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Houlihan Lokey is based in Los Angeles, and is going to work with newly appointed CFO Mike Eesley to underpin the financial structure of the nonprofit. Tower sold...
Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington
Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Commercial Air Service Returns to Delaware
Commercial air service returns to Delaware! Beginning Wednesday, Avelo Airlines will fly from the Wilmington Airport with nonstop flights to five Florida destinations. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service – Avelo’s first flight – bound for Orlando – will depart at 10am on Wednesday. Other Florida destinations are West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers.
tourcounsel.com
Christiana Mall | Shopping mall in Delaware
The Christiana Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located between the cities of Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, United States. The mall is situated at the intersection of Interstate 95 (exit 4A) and Delaware Route 1/Delaware Route 7 (DE 1 exit 164), near the Cavaliers Country Club, and close to the center of the Northeast megalopolis.
‘Anastasia’s’ empress may look familiar to Del. audiences
After 50 years of acting in and near Delaware, Gerri Weagraff finally is going to perform at the Playhouse on Rodney Square. She will play the Russian dowager empress living in exile when the national tour of the Broadway musical “Anastasia” hits Wilmington Feb. 9-12. “I’m just really, really excited about coming to perform at the Playhouse in Wilmington,” said ... Read More
Jersey Mike’s to open Milford location
Jersey Mike’s, famous for their authentic Northeast-style sub sandwiches, has officially announced they will open a restaurant in the Milford Square Shopping Center at 641 North Dupont Boulevard, in the former Kent Pharmacy location. The franchise is owned by Anthony Tignola and Andrew Heymann. Anthony’s wife, Jess, and Andrew’s wife, Amanda, will also be involved in the operation of the ... Read More
fox29.com
Religious leaders in Delaware denounce Tyre Nichols killing, call for police reforms
WILMINGTON, De. - A group of religious leaders in Delaware denounced the police killing of Tyre Nichols days after shocking body camera footage was released and called for reforms in their state. The Interdenominational Ministers Action Council (IMAC) of Delaware gathered Tuesday in Wilmington for a press conference on what...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki, Chief Wilfredo Campos Announce that Wilmington Police Officers Have Begun Carrying Naloxone (Narcan)
Following training, officers will carry Naloxone nasal spray to assist with rendering emergency assistance to those suffering from an opioid overdose. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Wilfredo Campos today announced that Wilmington police officers have started to carry Naloxone (aka Narcan), a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Over the past several months, WPD has worked with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services to develop a plan for this initiative and to implement a training curriculum for officers.
WDEL 1150AM
Funding to cut traffic fatalities in Wilmington
Wilmington will be getting a minor makeover in the coming years that are hopefully going to create major outcomes. The Biden-Harris Administration has announced that $200,000 will be going to Wilmington, Delaware to improve roads at the local level and tackle national traffic fatalities. Funds will be going towards redesigning...
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
firststateupdate.com
Emergency Sirens To Be Tested In Wilmington Shortly
The City of Wilmington will conduct a test of its Emergency Alert and Notification system today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The sirens will sound, and test verbal announcements will be made at approximately 10:45 a.m. There are 13 sirens located throughout the City that will be activated for three to...
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
Adnan Syed speaks for first time since prison release as Lee family requests redo of hearing
BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed spoke publicly for the first time since he was released from prison in September.Syed had his conviction vacated in September and charges dropped in October after spending more than 22 years in prison for the death of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee."Just over the past 20, almost 24 years, it's really hard for us," Syed said. "It's hard for my dad; it's hard for my mom; it's hard for my younger brother."The Appellate Court of Maryland heard an oral argument Thursday morning by Lee's family for a redo of the hearing in which Syed's 2000 murder...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death On Tuesday
Wilmington Police have arrested a Dover woman in connection with Tuesday evening’s fatal stabbing incident. Officials said on January 31 at 8:31 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Pine Street in reference to a stabbing incident that had occurred. Police located a 59-year-old male stabbing victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ernest Peterson.
fox29.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an...
