BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed spoke publicly for the first time since he was released from prison in September.Syed had his conviction vacated in September and charges dropped in October after spending more than 22 years in prison for the death of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee."Just over the past 20, almost 24 years, it's really hard for us," Syed said. "It's hard for my dad; it's hard for my mom; it's hard for my younger brother."The Appellate Court of Maryland heard an oral argument Thursday morning by Lee's family for a redo of the hearing in which Syed's 2000 murder...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO