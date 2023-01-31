Travis and Jason Kelce family tree: Meet supermom Donna, dad Ed & more to know about NFL stars' Ohio roots

Read full article on original website
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
See Inside KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ritzy Kansas City Condo
It's good to be Patrick Mahomes these days (or any day for that matter). He's the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the likely NFL MVP. He's also headed to the big game yet again. This good life has led to Patrick owning some incredible real estate and there are pics of a condo that's his.
Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader. The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Tom Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement
The GOAT is angry. Tom Brady was photographed screaming into his cellphone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday — just hours after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was seen smiling, applauding and filming his 10-year-old, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, before stopping to take an increasingly heated phone call with AirPods in his ears. It’s not clear what Brady was saying during the call, which was caught on video, but his whole body looked tense as he talked with his hands and even ended up spitting at one...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’
When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hits the nail on the head when talking about his legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady had some great battles, in the playoffs and in the regular season. He took a ring from the Chiefs, as he does with a lot of teams, and a lot of fans will likely never forgive him for it. But, most people will...
