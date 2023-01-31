Broncos coaching search: Why Denver hasn't been able to land Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans or Sean Payton

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO