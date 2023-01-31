Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl nod has NFL world calling for cancellation of event: 'Time to be done with the Pro Bowl'

Read full article on original website
Why Peyton Manning was 'FURIOUS' at the end of 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game, ending in AFC loss
The general sentiment of the revamped Pro Bowl Games seemed to be largely positive, but Peyton Manning didn't come away particularly happy. After the AFC lost to the NFC by two points following some extremely confusing clock management by the officials, The Sheriff lost it on the sidelines and running onto the field, saying the NFC had committed a penalty.
NFL Pro Bowl flag football final score, highlights: NFC takes down AFC in revamped all-star game
Ladies and gentlemen, your 2023 Pro Bowl Games champion: Eli Manning and the NFC. The younger Manning led his team to victory over Peyton and the AFC by way of two victories in the flag football round of competition, netting 12 points in the overall competition. Even so, the NFC needed to overcome a 21-15 deficit to start the final competition after the AFC five skills competitions and the second flag football game.
How do Super Bowl squares work? Here are best numbers, rules & tips to win your 2023 grid
There are two popular games you'll hear friends talking about on Super Bowl Sunday. One, of course, is the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. The second one is Super Bowl squares. That leads to one of the most-popular questions of Super Bowl week. "How do you...
NFL Pro Bowl coaches 2023: Why Peyton, Eli Manning are coaching AFC, NFC teams
The Super Bowl will feature brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl will not only feature the NFL's best players, but brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Sick of the Mannings yet? The NFL doesn't believe it. The hosts of the popular Manning simulcast of "Monday Night Football" (and arguably...
How big is NFL Pro Bowl field? Explaining the shortened 50-yard format for 2023 flag football game
The NFL's new 7-on-7 format for the Pro Bowl is going to have a few major differences, but one of the biggest ones is going to be the dimensions of the field. Rather than playing on a 100-yard long, 53-yard wide field, the flag football game between the AFC and NFC will be played on a half-length field of 50 yards with the full width.
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Why are Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg in the NFL Pro Bowl? Explaining entertainers' role in new rules format
The NFL is hitting the reset button on its Pro Bowl, giving it a radical change in format amid waning interest in the league's all-star game. One of those changes is the inclusion of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as rapper Snoop Doog as captains of the NFC and AFC teams, respectively. Likewise, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning will coach Davidson and the NFC while brother Peyton Manning coaches Snoop and the AFC.
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
NFL Pro bowl prize money breakdown: How much do NFL players make for winning 2023 game?
The NFL Pro Bowl has certainly lost its luster in recent years. It has become less competitive with players rightly focused on their overall health and protecting their careers as opposed to going all-out in the meaningless game. So, why does the NFL still host the event? It's all about...
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57: Over/under rushing yards, anytime TD odds, more
Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs promises to be one of the best in recent memory, as it features two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Jalen Hurts was the betting favorite to win MVP most of the season, but a late-season shoulder injury opened the door for Patrick Mahomes to overtake him. Hurts still had an excellent regular season, compiling 35 total touchdowns and only throwing six interceptions.
Senior Bowl final score, results: Fresno State QB Jake Haener named MVP as National team dominates
The National team defeated the American team 27-10 in the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. More than 120 NFL Draft prospects showcased their skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The Senior Bowl is regarded as the unofficial start to the NFL Draft process for many college stars with dreams of making it to the league.
Derek Carr contract: Raiders QB unwilling to extend Feb. 15 deadline to facilitate trade
The Raiders have a hard deadline of Feb. 15 by which to agree to a Derek Carr trade or be forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary. The team's long-term starting quarterback isn't willing to help Las Vegas change that. Carr was asked at the Pro Bowl whether...
Tony Romo contract details: Why reported CBS 'intervention' with analyst may not mean much
I don't know about that one, Jim. Tony Romo's 2022 season in the booth mirrored that of some of his playing days: Solid, but underwhelming in playoff time. That sparked the bigwigs to get involved. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, CBS executives "staged something of an intervention"...
Meet Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch, the women coaching 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters
The NFL has turned the traditional Pro Bowl into a brand new spectacle. Now labeled "The Pro Bowl Games," the weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature skills competitions, a dodgeball game, and finally a flag football game as the main event. The league has brought in two...
Most expensive sand ever? Bids nearing six figures for jar of dirt from Tom Brady retirement video
Someone is about to strike it rich off sand. Yes, sand. A seller on eBay listed a jar of sand that they claim was taken from the spot where Tom Brady filmed his retirement video. The top bid for that 8-ounce Mason jar as of Saturday? $99,900. Yes, almost six figures.
