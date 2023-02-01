ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wxxv25.com

Student athletes sign to the next level at Picayune and Hancock

National Signing Day pictures still rolling in the WXXV newsroom, defending 5A State Champion Picayune sending four to the next level. Starting with Alcorn State bound Tyran Warren, alongside Pearl River signees Darnell Smith, and Jessiah Contee, as well as PRCCC student assistant Peyton Wells. Over at Hancock this afternoon,...
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave High School sending four to the next level

In 2021, Vancleave High School was home to the state’s second-leading rusher Dayan Bilbo. In 2022, the Bulldogs replaced one workhorse back with another in the form of John Peterson, who proceeded to win the state rushing title en route to fulfilling his collegiate football dreams. The former News...
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

PCA Rodeo Final starts today at Coast Coliseum

The PCA Rodeo Final starts today at the Coast Coliseum and runs through this Sunday. The first performance begins at 7 tonight and lasts until 10. There will also be a contestant party at Hard Rock Biloxi after the performance. Tomorrow, there’s a school kids learning rodeo, followed by the...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Study to determine a sportsplex in the City of Pass Christian

Pass Christian aldermen are in the process of determining whether the city can build a sportsplex in the city. A study will determine on what the city can build, funding for the building, and the biggest question: can it be done?. Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball said a 47-acre parcel...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
ourmshome.com

Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals

Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian Harbor reconstruction almost done

More than two years after Hurricane Zeta damaged it, the Pass Christian Harbor is expected to be completely restored within the next two months. The city has made upgrades to the harbor by adding flow-through decking and replacing bathroom trailers lost in the storm. Excursion Pier near Shaggy’s will become...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast

Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

‘How Hop’ Project in Biloxi

Biloxi Main Street is planning to redevelop a space at Howard and Hopkins Avenues to turn it into an arts and entertainment venue. Kay Miller with Main Street is here with more.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum

It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier

This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home

In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs officially closed

Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs has officially closed. The closing went smoother than expected for the Ocean Springs Middle School, having less traffic build up than expected. The road is closed to repair a sewer force main that was damaged during a collection of soil borings. The City of Ocean...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Stretch of HWY 90 in front of Mississippi Aquarium to close again tonight

The final round of what has been a string of overnight closures on Highway 90 takes place tonight as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge that will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for...
GULFPORT, MS

