This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.

GAUTIER, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO