Jim Jett of College Station, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his beloved Camp Creek Lake House. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., until the time of the Life Tribute Celebration at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 28, at Christ Church. Interment will be private. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO