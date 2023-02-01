ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wxxv25.com

PCA Rodeo Final starts today at Coast Coliseum

The PCA Rodeo Final starts today at the Coast Coliseum and runs through this Sunday. The first performance begins at 7 tonight and lasts until 10. There will also be a contestant party at Hard Rock Biloxi after the performance. Tomorrow, there’s a school kids learning rodeo, followed by the...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Student athletes sign to the next level at Picayune and Hancock

National Signing Day pictures still rolling in the WXXV newsroom, defending 5A State Champion Picayune sending four to the next level. Starting with Alcorn State bound Tyran Warren, alongside Pearl River signees Darnell Smith, and Jessiah Contee, as well as PRCCC student assistant Peyton Wells. Over at Hancock this afternoon,...
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi football’s Damaryion Fillmore signs with MGCCC

Biloxi High senior Defensive Back Damaryion Fillmore put pen to paper with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Fillmore has been a varsity contributor for the Indians ever since his sophomore year, closing out his Big Red career with big time numbers, 142 total tackles and six interceptions on defense and then 580 yards and six touchdowns rushing on offense as a senior.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

‘How Hop’ Project in Biloxi

Biloxi Main Street is planning to redevelop a space at Howard and Hopkins Avenues to turn it into an arts and entertainment venue. Kay Miller with Main Street is here with more.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum

It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Study to determine a sportsplex in the City of Pass Christian

Pass Christian aldermen are in the process of determining whether the city can build a sportsplex in the city. A study will determine on what the city can build, funding for the building, and the biggest question: can it be done?. Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball said a 47-acre parcel...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast

Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier

This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
GAUTIER, MS
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home

In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
GULFPORT, MS

