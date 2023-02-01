Read full article on original website
PCA Rodeo Final starts today at Coast Coliseum
The PCA Rodeo Final starts today at the Coast Coliseum and runs through this Sunday. The first performance begins at 7 tonight and lasts until 10. There will also be a contestant party at Hard Rock Biloxi after the performance. Tomorrow, there’s a school kids learning rodeo, followed by the...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs High Cross Country’s Addison Rainey wins Gatorade Player of the Year
The Gatorade Mississippi Girls Cross County Player of the Year Award is staying on the Gulf Coast. Today, Ocean Springs Sophomore Standout Addison Rainey took home the honors following the four-year run of former News 25 Student Athlete of the Week Brooklyn Biancamano. This season, the 5’4” speedster racing her...
wxxv25.com
Student athletes sign to the next level at Picayune and Hancock
National Signing Day pictures still rolling in the WXXV newsroom, defending 5A State Champion Picayune sending four to the next level. Starting with Alcorn State bound Tyran Warren, alongside Pearl River signees Darnell Smith, and Jessiah Contee, as well as PRCCC student assistant Peyton Wells. Over at Hancock this afternoon,...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach High wins Class II Girls Bowling State Title
Shoutout to Long Beach High School, home of the Class II Girls Bowling State champions yesterday. That makes the Lady Bearcats the best of the best out of both 4A and 5A.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi football’s Damaryion Fillmore signs with MGCCC
Biloxi High senior Defensive Back Damaryion Fillmore put pen to paper with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Fillmore has been a varsity contributor for the Indians ever since his sophomore year, closing out his Big Red career with big time numbers, 142 total tackles and six interceptions on defense and then 580 yards and six touchdowns rushing on offense as a senior.
wxxv25.com
St. Stanislaus football sending four student-athletes to the next level
At St. Stanislaus, the Rock-a-Chaws sending a quartet of football standouts to the next level and all four student-athletes played a big role in SSC’s first playoff win since 2017. Starting with QB1, Hudson Osborne signed with Northeast Mississippi, alongside a pair heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast, Fulton Ascherl...
wxxv25.com
St. Patrick Lady Irish defeats Our Lady Academy in Class I South State Championship Game
In the Class I ranks, St. Patrick Lady Irish hosting Our Lady Academy in a rematch of last year’s South State title game. Lady Fighting Irish making sure it’s a different outcome. The Lady Irish finish with a final of 7-1 over Our Lady Academy. St. Patrick is...
wxxv25.com
‘How Hop’ Project in Biloxi
Biloxi Main Street is planning to redevelop a space at Howard and Hopkins Avenues to turn it into an arts and entertainment venue. Kay Miller with Main Street is here with more.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum
It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
wxxv25.com
Study to determine a sportsplex in the City of Pass Christian
Pass Christian aldermen are in the process of determining whether the city can build a sportsplex in the city. A study will determine on what the city can build, funding for the building, and the biggest question: can it be done?. Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball said a 47-acre parcel...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County native Bobby Hudson receives major youth leadership award
A Harrison County native was recognized by the state for his leadership earlier this week. Secretary of State Michael Watson gives out the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award once a year to recognize a gifted, civic-minded young individual. For the first time, the award was given to two individuals and...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
wxxv25.com
Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast
Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
wxxv25.com
43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier
This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home
In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
