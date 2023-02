The Miamisburg Vikings defeated Beavercreek at home on Saturday, February 4, 2023 62 – 58. Tonight was a team effort as the Vikings defense held Beavercreek to 19 first half points leading 26 – 19 at the break. Things got tight in the fourth quarter but the Vikings knocked down some free throws and got huge defensive stops to hang on for the win. The Vikings were led in scoring by Sophomore Andrew Hoerner with 24 points. Gavin Morningstar added 11 points and Billy Osmanski returned from an injury to give the Vikings 7 clutch points. The Vikings’ next game is on the road at Springfield on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 the game will tip off at 7:30pm. Miamisburg will play their final regular season game next Friday, February 10, 2023 against Springboro and will honor their 7 Seniors immediately after the JV game.

