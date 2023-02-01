Read full article on original website
Related
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
Agoura edges Thousand Oaks to capture Marmonte League boys basketball title
Nasir Meyer has uncovered the ideal mindset whenever he forms his thoughts before taking pressure free throws. His best course of action is ... why think at all?. "I wasn't thinking about anything," the Agoura High junior said with a grin just a few minutes after stepping to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds remaining and the Chargers up by a single point in the most important game of the regular season. "I just go up there and make the shots."
WTHI
TH South beats Northview for first time in three years
Terre Haute South boys basketball rallied from 14 down in second quarter to win 71-64 at Northview. Jude McCoskey had a career-high 20 points for the Braves.
Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Local teams clinch league championships
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports: GIRLS SOCCER Avery Oder finished with two goals and an assist, Sarah Spears and Kailey Supa each had a goal and an assist,...
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers: Santa Paula boys clinch Citrus Coast League soccer title
Kevin Guerrero, AB Valdez, Christian Saucedo and Angel Mosqueda scored goals as Santa Paula clinched the Citrus Coast League championship with a 4-0 win over visiting Nordhoff. The Cardinals (11-5-2, 10-1) have lost just one of their last 14 matches since a 1-4 start to the season. Hueneme (8-9-1, 6-6)...
San Diego Union-Tribune
January's high school athletes of the month include a wrestler, hoops and soccer stars
Five San Diego-area high school standouts lead their teams on the mat, basketball courts and soccer fields
Ventura High wins its first CIF-SS girls wrestling championship
The Ventura High girls wrestling team earned its place in school history Wednesday night. The fourth-seeded Cougars won nine of the 14 weight classes, including five by pin, to beat second-seeded host Laguna Hills 47-30 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 dual meet finals. “If you want to be a...
Comments / 0