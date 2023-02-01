ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

KDRV

Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT

A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF

The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Jackson County single-vehicle car crash leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Medford resident was left dead following a car crash near Jacksonville. Yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 32 outside of Jacksonville. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling east on...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene

Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Puppy saved in RV fire late Friday night

CAVE JUNCTION -- The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to an RV fire on Schumacher Street. During their firefighting efforts, they saved a puppy!. At approximately 10:18 p.m. on Friday February 3rd, IVFD and AMR arrived on Schumacher St to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. Two other structures were threatened but were saved by quick firefighting efforts. The street was shut down while the scene was active.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?

MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
BROOKINGS, OR
KDRV

Ashland is taking applications for a vacant City Council position

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The City of Ashland says today it now has an open application and selection process to fill the vacant seat for City Councilor Position Number 3. Ashland's City Council vacancy surfaced last week when then City Councilor Shaun Moran resigned from Council. His resignation was effective immediately and occurred one day after then Mayor Julie Akin announced her resignation January 23, 2023, which was effective last Friday, January 27, 2023.
ASHLAND, OR

