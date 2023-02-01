Read full article on original website
KDRV
Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT
A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF
The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
KDRV
Jackson County single-vehicle car crash leaves one dead
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Medford resident was left dead following a car crash near Jacksonville. Yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 32 outside of Jacksonville. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling east on...
KDRV
Police locate attempted murder suspect at scene of the crime, in standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police are surrounding a Grants Pass residence tonight where there manhunt for 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster led them. It's the scene of a crime for which he's charged with attempted murder. NewsWatch 12 is at the scene for live news coverage. Police want the...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, police said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died Tuesday night...
KDRV
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
Police: Oregon torture case suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
A man accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
Oregon suspect accused of torturing woman released day he arrived at Nevada prison
A man who is the subject of a police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping was released from custody in Nevada on the same day he was transferred to serve a kidnapping sentence.
KDRV
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
KDRV
Puppy saved in RV fire late Friday night
CAVE JUNCTION -- The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to an RV fire on Schumacher Street. During their firefighting efforts, they saved a puppy!. At approximately 10:18 p.m. on Friday February 3rd, IVFD and AMR arrived on Schumacher St to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. Two other structures were threatened but were saved by quick firefighting efforts. The street was shut down while the scene was active.
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
KDRV
Ashland is taking applications for a vacant City Council position
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The City of Ashland says today it now has an open application and selection process to fill the vacant seat for City Councilor Position Number 3. Ashland's City Council vacancy surfaced last week when then City Councilor Shaun Moran resigned from Council. His resignation was effective immediately and occurred one day after then Mayor Julie Akin announced her resignation January 23, 2023, which was effective last Friday, January 27, 2023.
