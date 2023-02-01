ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
WSB Radio

Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia

GENEVA — (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Italy v France - Ethan Dumortier to make debut for champions

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ethan Dumortier will make his debut when France's Six Nations Grand Slam defence begins in Italy...
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
msn.com

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Yardbarker

Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
The Guardian

The football fans who travelled to the wrong countries for matches

“Has there ever been a case of a team travelling to the wrong country by mistake, Slovenia instead of Slovakia for example?” tweets Stephen Dinsdale. In 2019, the former snooker world champion Neil Robertson had to forfeit a game after driving to the wrong Barnsley. So far, we haven’t been able to find any football teams who have made a similar mistake, whether travelling domestically or internationally. Football fans, on the other hand, aren’t always known for their clear-headedness, and there are plenty of stories of away supporters who weren’t particularly satnav savvy.
BBC

England v South Africa: Jofra Archer takes six wickets to inspire tourists to win

England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62 South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40 A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international. Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan...
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
FOX Sports

Raphinha gets another chance for Barcelona with Dembélé out

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last year, after a season without titles following the exit of Lionel Messi, Barcelona took the risky decision of selling off a part of its future earnings in exchange for quick cash it could turn into talented signings. The group of newcomers who arrived at...
Citrus County Chronicle

John Herdman will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach

TORONTO (AP) — John Herdman says he will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach. The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men's World Cup appearance since 1986. He led New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

