Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia
GENEVA — (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Italy v France - Ethan Dumortier to make debut for champions
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ethan Dumortier will make his debut when France's Six Nations Grand Slam defence begins in Italy...
Messi has doubts about playing 2026 World Cup at age 39
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi may be in doubt as to whether he’ll be still playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup but he’s sure about one thing: he wants Lionel Scaloni to stay on as head coach until then, regardless. The 35-year-old Messi led...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
msn.com
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Yardbarker
Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes
Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
The football fans who travelled to the wrong countries for matches
“Has there ever been a case of a team travelling to the wrong country by mistake, Slovenia instead of Slovakia for example?” tweets Stephen Dinsdale. In 2019, the former snooker world champion Neil Robertson had to forfeit a game after driving to the wrong Barnsley. So far, we haven’t been able to find any football teams who have made a similar mistake, whether travelling domestically or internationally. Football fans, on the other hand, aren’t always known for their clear-headedness, and there are plenty of stories of away supporters who weren’t particularly satnav savvy.
BBC
England v South Africa: Jofra Archer takes six wickets to inspire tourists to win
England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62 South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40 A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international. Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan...
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
The Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup heroes looking to cause another upset at the Club World Cup with Al Hilal
Having starred in Saudi Arabia's historic World Cup win over Argentina, several Al Hilal players will look to do the same at the Club World Cup.
FOX Sports
Raphinha gets another chance for Barcelona with Dembélé out
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last year, after a season without titles following the exit of Lionel Messi, Barcelona took the risky decision of selling off a part of its future earnings in exchange for quick cash it could turn into talented signings. The group of newcomers who arrived at...
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
FIFA Club World Cup Begins As Al Ahly Beat Auckland City To Set Up Seattle Sounders Clash
The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup got underway on Wednesday as Al Ahly beat Auckland City 3-0 in Tangier, Morocco.
Citrus County Chronicle
John Herdman will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach
TORONTO (AP) — John Herdman says he will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach. The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men's World Cup appearance since 1986. He led New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.
Comments / 0