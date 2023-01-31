ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL

Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens Conducting Second Interview With Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Baltimore’s offensive coordinator job:. Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview) Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea (Interview) Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Interview) Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Interview) Broncos OC Justin Outten (Requested) Ravens QB coach...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Aaron Glenn gets second interview with Colts

The Colts will have a second interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He becomes the seventh candidate to get a second interview, joining Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Game Haus

NFL Head Coaching Changes

Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Houston Texans. Fired: Lovie Smith. Hired: DeMeco Ryans. Indianapolis Cotls. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired:...

