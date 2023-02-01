Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
After Partnering With Messi, Bitget Expands Copy-Trading to English-Speaking Countries
Bitget continues to make copy trading more accessible to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Their new One-Click Copy Trading product, helps novice users take cues from experienced traders. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has built strong momentum by supporting cryptotrading. As a result, users can trade cryptocurrency in a secure environment and benefit from...
cryptopotato.com
Sri Lanka Dismisses Tim Draper’s Idea to Combat Corruption With Bitcoin
“Adoption of 100% Bitcoin won’t be a Sri Lanka reality ever,” the Governor of the central bank said. Nandalal Weerasinghe – Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka – rejected Tim Draper’s idea to eliminate corruption in the country by embracing bitcoin. The banker...
cryptopotato.com
What’s Next for the Fed? Former Vice Chair Weighs In
The Fed’s tone is starting to sound less hawkish, and many believe that no more than 2 additional rate hikes are in the cards. Roger Ferguson – former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve – has offered his analysis of the central bank’s latest interest rate hike and the press conference that followed on Wednesday.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Transfers $8.5M to Alameda Consolidation Address
The transfers from Bitfinex to Alameda’s consolidation address have raised questions about the relationship between both firms. Blockchain security firm PeckShield has disclosed a series of transfers from three addresses, including one from crypto exchange Bitfinex to Alameda Research’s consolidation wallet. According to Etherscan, the address labeled “Alameda...
cryptopotato.com
Meta Lost $13.7B on Metaverse Initiative in 2022
Meta expects losses for Reality Labs to increase in 2023. Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse bid proved costly for the company amidst a persistent bear market as Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022. According to Meta’s earnings release, the company’s metaverse arm recorded an operating loss of $4.28 billion in...
cryptopotato.com
Chainalysis to Dismiss 48 Employees, Prepares to Reorganize Structure
The layoff, which mostly targeted non-core personnel, is due to a decline in private sector demand. After a year of a prolonged crypto winter that’s seen former industry powerhouses lay off large swathes of their employees in a desperate bid to stay afloat, other firms are also feeling the squeeze, even if their MO does not depend on asset prices exclusively.
cryptopotato.com
Founder of Crypto Scheme My Big Coin to Serve Over 8 Years in Prison
Carter will stay behind bars for eight years and four months for stealing $7.5 million from investors via his “My Big Coin” scam. Randall Crater – the Founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency business “My Big Coin” – will spend 100 months in jail. Federal...
cryptopotato.com
BlockJoy Secures $11M From Gradient Ventures, Draper Dragon to Launch Decentralized Blockchain Operations
Helium co-founder and early founding team member launch a whitelabel blockchain nodes-as-a-service startup to reduce operating costs by up to 80 percent for enterprises running nodes for Staking and APIs as a service. BlockJoy is building the Web3 version of AWS on decentralized infrastructure, while still providing a cloud-like experience.
cryptopotato.com
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger Reiterates US Should Ban Bitcoin
The Bitcoin critic has once again bashed crypto assets, calling them gambling contracts with nearly 100% edge for the house. Charlie Munger, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, reiterated his stance against Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. This time, the American billionaire investor...
cryptopotato.com
Craig Wright’s Case Against Bitcoin Developers Headed to Full Trial
Tulip Trading’s allegations present a “serious issue to be tried,” according to the UK Court of Appeals. Tulip Trading – a Seychelles-based company founded by Craig Wright – has successfully brought its case against multiple Bitcoin developers to trial in the United Kingdom. Wright’s firm...
cryptopotato.com
Orion Protocol Hacked for $3 Million Through Reentrancy Attack
Another reentrancy bug gets targeted by hackers – but no users were exposed to the affected contract. Orion Protocol – a liquidity aggregator for both CeFi and DeFi exchanges – saw its core contract hacked on Thursday across both its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chains (BSC) deployments.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Returns to South Korea to ‘Rebuild’ the Local Crypto Industry (Report)
Binance supposedly purchased a majority stake in Gopax to re-enter the South Korean ecosystem. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – reportedly restored operations on the South Korean market after acquiring a majority stake in the distressed local platform Gopax. It halted operations in the Asian...
cryptopotato.com
High Crypto Taxes in India Remain Unchanged, Using Offshore to Avoid TDS Prohibited
The crypto industry had expected some good news on the tax front, but the annual budget for the next fiscal betrayed their hopes. Months of lobbying by Indian and global crypto firms to see if the local tax laws will provide some leeway proved futile. The Indian Finance Minister, in her budget speech for the 2023-24 fiscal, did not mention crypto or virtual assets at all.
cryptopotato.com
Pig Butchering Crypto Scams Exploit UK’s Companies House: Report
The term pig butchering can be described as an unsuspecting victim or the “pig” being lured by malicious entities into forking over their money. The threat is growing at a rapid pace. According to an investigation by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer, more than 168...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Will Not Be an Effective Money, Says Ray Dalio
Ray Dalio provides his take on what a better alternative money would be to fiat currencies, which are debasing worldwide. Ray Dalio – founder of Bridgewater Associates – doubts Bitcoin’s ability to work as money, and thinks it receives outsized attention compared to the size of its market cap.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Gives Deadline for WazirX to Withdraw Client Assets Stored in its Wallets
The saga between Binance and the Indian crypto exchange takes another turn. The world’s leading crypto exchange has given an ultimatum to the operator of WazirX to withdraw all customer funds stored on Binance’s infrastructure and wallets. This comes as Zanmai has supposedly refused to retract a previous...
Comments / 0