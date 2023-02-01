ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Uncle Tries To Teach Kids How To Pour Chocolate Milk

Growing up, most of my uncles lived out of state. That meant I couldn’t see them as often as I would’ve liked, but every time they were in town, it was always a fun time. Having aunts and uncles is great, they often let you get away with things that your mom won’t let you do – like having some cookies before dinner. But your aunts and uncles can also teach you lots of things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy