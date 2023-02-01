Read full article on original website
rahwayrising.com
Poll: What’s your favorite hair salon in Rahway?
It’s time to do your hair toss and check your nails. For RahwayRising.com’s 15th anniversary, consider a $15 contribution via PayPal or Buy Me a Coffee – or support local news all year round by becoming a monthly Patron. The February reader poll, sponsored by RahwayIsHappening.com (the...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens new store in New Jersey
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store on Thursday in New Jersey. Located at 3057 NJ-35 in Hazlet, the new store employs 25 people, and is the retailer’s third New Jersey location, according to the Emeryville, California-based retailer’s website.
tourcounsel.com
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
Lady Edwina of Essex County makes her Groundhog Day prediction
In New Jersey, the forecaster is Lady Edwina of Essex County, with a Groundhog Day prediction from the Turtle Back Zoo.
Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023
MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
jerseyshoreonline.com
What Happened To The Residents Of Surf & Stream?
MANCHESTER – The last of the people who called Surf and Stream Campgrounds their home had no choice but to say goodbye to their surroundings. For some, it meant leaving behind more than 30 years of memories. At the beginning of last year, the Ocean County Commissioners announced plans...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia...
themontclairgirl.com
Joe Manganiello Spotted at The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona
Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Popular Hot Dog Stand in New Jersey Was Recently Recognised as One of the Greatest in the United States.
Pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian cuisine are just a few of the many famous cuisines that hail from New Jersey. But have you ever questioned whether or not the New Jersey hot dog receives sufficient acclaim?. The good news for New Jersey’s hot dog fans just keeps on coming....
New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
