Charlotte, NC

Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers

Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star

Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
How to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: Lakers schedule, TV channel, live stream

LeBron James will soon be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Like, really soon. In scoring 26 points in a win over the Pacers earlier in the week, James now stands at 38,325 career points. That puts him only 63 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Suns

Friday's matchup with the Celtics marks the first of five straight games on the road for the Suns. Wins have been hard to come by for the Suns away from Phoenix this season. Whereas they're 19-9 at home, they're just 8-17 on the road. That's quite the change from last season when the Suns finished 32-9 both at home and on the road.
BOSTON, MA
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Friday, Feb. 3

There are eight games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Suns-Celtics, Magic-Timberwolves, and Raptors-Rockets games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pacers time, TV channel, live stream for 2023 Thursday NBA game

LeBron James is now within 100 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The pursuit continues when James and the Lakers travel to face the Pacers on Thursday. In his last outing, James scored 28 points in an overtime victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. It's worth noting that James was initially ruled as questionable on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness that has troubled him for some time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as NBA All-Star: How SGA differs from Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins

"Shai's going to be so good, man." When the basketball world converged in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, was a trending topic of discussion. The above quote comes from Chris Paul, who, when peppered with questions about his then teammate at All-Star media day, beamed as he spoke on the flashes of stardom Gilgeous-Alexander showed during the first half of his breakout sophomore campaign.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell rips Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks for 'cheap shot': 'It's complete bulls—'

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell believes that Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks crossed the line on Thursday night. Midway through the third quarter of the matchup between Cleveland and Memphis, Brooks appeared to throw a below-the-belt strike at Mitchell after missing a layup attempt. The All-Star starter was furious with Brooks, throwing the ball directly at him and shoving him to the ground.
CLEVELAND, OH

