Steve Kerr blasts Warriors' late-game execution after overtime loss to Timberwolves
The Warriors looked to be in cruise control against the Timberwolves on Wednesday before a late-game collapse saw them go down 119-114 in overtime. Golden State led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but then produced several uncharacteristic turnovers, which allowed the Timberwolves to creep back into the contest.
Was Pascal Siakam actually snubbed? Evaluating Raptors forward's All-Star case vs. Eastern Conference field
You didn't have to be in Toronto to hear the anger coming from Raptors fans on Thursday night. Pascal Siakam's name was not announced when the NBA revealed the 2023 All-Star reserves for the Eastern Conference. That led to plenty of outrage from the "We the North" army. Even Raptors...
Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn
Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook, draft picks
Another day, another Raptors trade rumor (idea?) to discuss. With less than a week before this season's trade deadline, The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote that a certain trade between the Lakers and Raptors is the "latest hot idea making the rounds." "The latest hot idea making the rounds — and...
Matisse Thybulle trade rumors: Warriors have had 'internal discussions' about 76ers' defensive stopper
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 9, every team in the league is trying to find a way to upgrade their roster or offload valuable pieces for future assets. The 76ers find themselves in the contender tier after rattling off 20 wins in their last 25 games,...
NBA fake trade guide 2023: Eight tips to make your deadline deals suck less, have more fun with rumors
Fake NBA trades are part of what makes the Feb. 9 trade deadline so great. But they can also be roasted when they are completely imbalanced or unrealistic. Before you risk public shaming, here are some basic tips to make your fake trades suck less. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY...
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers
Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
How to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: Lakers schedule, TV channel, live stream
LeBron James will soon be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Like, really soon. In scoring 26 points in a win over the Pacers earlier in the week, James now stands at 38,325 career points. That puts him only 63 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Suns
Friday's matchup with the Celtics marks the first of five straight games on the road for the Suns. Wins have been hard to come by for the Suns away from Phoenix this season. Whereas they're 19-9 at home, they're just 8-17 on the road. That's quite the change from last season when the Suns finished 32-9 both at home and on the road.
NBA All-Star reserves picks: Filling out Eastern, Western Conference rosters ahead of 2023 All-Star Game
It has never been harder to make an All-Star team than this season. Ten years ago, there were only 11 players in the league averaging over 20 points per game. Ten of those 11 made the All-Star Game. (And if you think my snubs are bad, Stephen Curry was the one that didn't make the cut.)
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Friday, Feb. 3
There are eight games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Suns-Celtics, Magic-Timberwolves, and Raptors-Rockets games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors stirred up by LeBron James, Magic Johnson tweets
Just when it seemed like everything was back on track in Brooklyn, another trade request took the train off the rails. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Nets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple sources.
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pacers time, TV channel, live stream for 2023 Thursday NBA game
LeBron James is now within 100 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The pursuit continues when James and the Lakers travel to face the Pacers on Thursday. In his last outing, James scored 28 points in an overtime victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. It's worth noting that James was initially ruled as questionable on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness that has troubled him for some time.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as NBA All-Star: How SGA differs from Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins
"Shai's going to be so good, man." When the basketball world converged in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, was a trending topic of discussion. The above quote comes from Chris Paul, who, when peppered with questions about his then teammate at All-Star media day, beamed as he spoke on the flashes of stardom Gilgeous-Alexander showed during the first half of his breakout sophomore campaign.
Derek Carr contract: Raiders QB unwilling to extend Feb. 15 deadline to facilitate trade
The Raiders have a hard deadline of Feb. 15 by which to agree to a Derek Carr trade or be forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary. The team's long-term starting quarterback isn't willing to help Las Vegas change that. Carr was asked at the Pro Bowl whether...
What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
WNBA free agency tracker: Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Candace Parker to Aces & every major signing
Well, the 2023 WNBA free agency period has certainly started off with a bang. Coming into the offseason, I highlighted 10 players that could alter the landscape of the WNBA by deciding to move on to another franchise. Hours into free agency officially beginning, we knew that at least three of the 10 would indeed be moving on to a new team.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell rips Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks for 'cheap shot': 'It's complete bulls—'
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell believes that Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks crossed the line on Thursday night. Midway through the third quarter of the matchup between Cleveland and Memphis, Brooks appeared to throw a below-the-belt strike at Mitchell after missing a layup attempt. The All-Star starter was furious with Brooks, throwing the ball directly at him and shoving him to the ground.
