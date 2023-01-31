Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Abby: The father of my son is not my husband, nobody knows the truth
DEAR ABBY: Thirty years ago, I had an affair with “Roger,” a married man. We worked together and fell in love. At the time, Roger was married with three children. My husband and I were separated, and I had one son. The 15-year age gap between us didn’t matter to me. I admired him. Roger was soft-spoken, intelligent and a gentleman. He was of Christian faith, so when he decided to divorce his wife, his partners held an intervention and bought out his equity in the company, which forced him to move out of state. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma...
New mom allows her mother to stay in the home despite husband's disapproval, husband would rather hire a nanny
Evidently, one wife's temporary live-in mother gives her opinion on how the baby is handled, and her husband is fed up with it. He wants his mother-in-law to get out. The wife took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me
DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
Wife objects to husband giving his mother a key to their new home, husband sees nothing wrong with it
Evidently, one couple is not following the rule of what's mine is yours and what's yours is mine because the husband has angered his wife for giving his mother a copy of their house key. He doesn't see the problem since the house is only in his name and takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
I’m 24 and my husband is 85 — we want to start a family
A Mississippi woman who married a man 61 years her senior says she’s ready to start a family with her new husband — despite the fact he’s a decade older than her own grandpa. Miracle Pogue, 24, met hubby Charles, 85, while working at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019, with the pair forming a friendship that turned romantic a year later. Charles proposed in February 2020, and the couple went on to wed last summer. Miracle told Kennedy News of the moment she learned about her husband’s advanced age, saying: “I found out in conversation when we asked each other...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it
Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Dear Abby 1/25/23: Woman wants a relationship with a happily married couple
DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Dear Abby: Southern girl can’t abide husband’s preference for north
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 32-year-old mom of four (11-month-old twins, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old). I've been married for six years. I'm a Southern girl, but my husband is an immigrant to this country. When he emigrated, he settled in the North. I have always told him before and during our marriage that I don't like the North. I want to move somewhere down south or at least the middle of the country. We are currently in the process of house-hunting, and he keeps showing me homes in the North, even though he knows I don't want to live here....
Elephant Crushes Couple With Tusks as Husband Held Son in His Arms
The elephant crushed the wife first and then turned to her husband after emerging from a nearby forest. The couple were severely injured in the attack.
Dear Abby: The woman I like is perfect, but her children have a serious problem
DEAR ABBY: I am friendly with a woman who is wonderful and caring. She calls to ask how I’m doing, drops off coffee to say hi, etc. She has a great heart and soul. Our boys are close in age. That’s the problem — I do not like her children. Her kids are difficult and they run roughshod over her. She knows discipline is a problem, but she’s at a loss. My children don’t enjoy playing with them, either. Her kids are careless and don’t listen to authority. I want to continue our friendship, but I like her better without the...
Dear Abby: Grandma’s Facebook posts strike a nerve after loss
DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how "close" they were. Her friends all send messages of love addressed to Mom, with no mention of my husband and me. It hurts and upsets us, but I don't know how -- or if -- I should talk with her about it. Any words of advice? -- GRIEVING MOM IN CALIFORNIA DEAR GRIEVING...
Husband is angry his wife donated thousands of dollars without discussing it with him first
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. George and Milly have been together for over a decade and decided early on that they would be completely transparent with their finances.
Dear Abby: My fiancee ended our engagement with a note
DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man. My 50-year-old fiancee lives in a nice home, but after a 15-year loving relationship, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a great deal of weight, bought a new car and started to do things I felt were not age-appropriate — although I never said anything adverse about them. She’s now staying in a weekly rental motel room with him. It leads me to believe they both left relationships and had nowhere else to go. She didn’t give me a chance to fight for us (counseling, etc.) or...
Dear Abby: My fiancee insists on bringing her parents on our honeymoon
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have assisted a local youngster who was abandoned at birth and bounced through foster care. We helped him finish college and start his first job. Here’s the problem: “Samuel” has become engaged to an attractive, professional woman my wife and I both like. However, he just told us she insists upon bringing her parents on the honeymoon. Her parents feel strongly that they should go, even to the extent of arguing with Samuel about it. I have never heard of anything like this. His fiancee is 28 years old. I’m very wary about it. What...
Comments / 0