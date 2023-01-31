Has the Phoenix Suns’ contending window closed for good? Now that is an interesting question that could take us in plenty of interesting directions. Their crushing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s playoffs, to go along with choking away a 2-0 NBA Finals lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, appears to be strong evidence that this Suns core has already reached its peak.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO