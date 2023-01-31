ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Suns must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

Has the Phoenix Suns’ contending window closed for good? Now that is an interesting question that could take us in plenty of interesting directions. Their crushing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s playoffs, to go along with choking away a 2-0 NBA Finals lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, appears to be strong evidence that this Suns core has already reached its peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors

Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
PHOENIX, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers

Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star

Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor

Doc Rivers was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month on Thursday, the NBA announced. Rivers joins his star center Joel Embiid, who has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January, which marked the second-straight month he earned the accolade. Rivers helped coach the Sixers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy