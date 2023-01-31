Read full article on original website
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Suns must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
Has the Phoenix Suns’ contending window closed for good? Now that is an interesting question that could take us in plenty of interesting directions. Their crushing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s playoffs, to go along with choking away a 2-0 NBA Finals lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, appears to be strong evidence that this Suns core has already reached its peak.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors' late-game execution after overtime loss to Timberwolves
The Warriors looked to be in cruise control against the Timberwolves on Wednesday before a late-game collapse saw them go down 119-114 in overtime. Golden State led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but then produced several uncharacteristic turnovers, which allowed the Timberwolves to creep back into the contest.
Yardbarker
Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors
Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers
Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Pelicans-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
NBA All-Star reserves picks: Filling out Eastern, Western Conference rosters ahead of 2023 All-Star Game
It has never been harder to make an All-Star team than this season. Ten years ago, there were only 11 players in the league averaging over 20 points per game. Ten of those 11 made the All-Star Game. (And if you think my snubs are bad, Stephen Curry was the one that didn't make the cut.)
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Hawks vs. Suns
In late December, Devin Booker went down with a groin injury, sending the Suns into a tailspin losing nine of their next 11 games. For the total length of Booker's injury the Suns have gone 8-10, but have won their last two games in a row coming into this contest with the Hawks.
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor
Doc Rivers was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month on Thursday, the NBA announced. Rivers joins his star center Joel Embiid, who has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January, which marked the second-straight month he earned the accolade. Rivers helped coach the Sixers...
