Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Joe Lee Montgomery
Joe Lee Montgomery, age 88 of Burnsville, North Carolina, went Home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023. Joe was the son of late Joseph and Mary Evans Montgomery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in his death by his sister, Hazel Callender. Left to cherish...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
William Molt Angel
William Molt Angel entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on February 8, 1965, in Burnsville to his late father, Wade Angel and mother, Christine Higgins Angel. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Rita Yvonne Buchanan
Rita Yvonne Buchanan, age 58, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer in the early morning hours of February 1, 2023. This date, made special by the birth of her son, Patrick Buchanan 34 years ago, became even more glorious due to her home going to meet her Lord and Savior.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Watch For Price Scanner Errors
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Dollar General. Walmart, Tractor Supply and Family Dollar are among the stores sited for violations. Civil penalties recorded in this report: did not include any in Mitchell, Yancey or Madison counties but did list two in Buncombe County including.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
French Broad Electric To Receive Infrastructure Loan
The US Department of Agriculture is investing $235 million to help seven North Carolina electric cooperatives. The investment is designed to expand and modernize the states rural electric grid and increase grid security. The funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/27 -2/2/23
Zoe Marie Gibides 25, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/27/2023 And Charged With Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia And Failure To Appear On Misdemeanor Charges, Received A $22,000.00 Bond. William Robert Garner IV 50, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 02/02/2023 And Charged With...
Comments / 0