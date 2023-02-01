Flight Systems Industrial Products (FSIP) Flight Systems Industrial Products (FSIP) established in 1968, celebrates its 55th anniversary. In the early years, FSIP designed and manufactured aviation electronics for aircraft and runways. Today, they are recognized for electronic manufacturing, remanufacturing, electrification design, and being a distribution channel offering solutions for battery equipment. The products offered serve numerous markets including material handling, golf cars, ATVs/UTVs, mining, boating, cleaning, go-karting, ground support equipment, and more.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO