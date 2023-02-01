Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 boxing fight
History will look to once again be made inside Madison Square Garden on February 4. Two undisputed title fights are set for the Hulu Theater, featuring some of the most dominant stars in boxing. In the main event, Amanda Serrano defends the WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF, and The Ring featherweight...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details as Real Madrid, Flamengo favorites for 2023 title
The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at the club level.
ng-sportingnews.com
India vs Australia: Confirmed squads, predicted lineups for 2023 Test cricket series
Australia will look to continue their strong form in the Test arena in February, with a four-game series scheduled away from home against India. After making light work of West Indies and South Africa, the top-ranked Test side will face a much tougher task when they head overseas and look to win their first series in India since 2004.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
ng-sportingnews.com
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson result: Aussie underdog falls short in brutal nine-round bout for WBO title
Emanuel Navarrete has secured his status as a three-division champion, outlasting Australia's Liam Wilson in a brutal and thrilling contest in Arizona. The pair clashed for the vacant WBO super-featherweight title on February 3 (Feb. 4 in Australia) and after a knockdwon from Wilson in the fourth round, Navarrete was able to regain the momentum and stop the tenacious underdog in the ninth.
ng-sportingnews.com
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 not in Croke Park: New location for 2023 boxing rematch
Since their epic clash in April 2022, the world has been waiting for the rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The dream was for the fight to be inside Croke Park, the 80,000+ Irish stadium. Sadly, per Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, this dream has become a...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz on tonight? How to watch, buy 2023 boxing fight
A great rivalry can make a difference in boxing. One of the most celebrated rivalries in the sport is Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. Some of the top boxers have faced one another for titles. Pride is always on the line. Bouts created from the rivalry include Salvador Sanchez vs. Wilfredo...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV
Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Fateh vs Al Nassr live stream, TV channel, lineups as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Saudi Pro League action
All eyes will be back on Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend as Al Nassr return to the Saudi Pro League title race with a trip to Al Fateh. Ronaldo is yet to score for his new club, following a world record free transfer to Riyadh after the 2022 World Cup, with his performances receiving growing criticism.
ng-sportingnews.com
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz results: Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner undisputed champs, Serrano-Katie Taylor 2 is on
NEW YORK — The atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater was electric throughout fight night on Saturday. History was ready to be made. And what a night it was. Highly touted prospects impressed and two of boxing's top fighters walked out of the arena as undisputed champions.
Comments / 0