ng-sportingnews.com

When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details as Real Madrid, Flamengo favorites for 2023 title

The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at the club level.
ng-sportingnews.com

India vs Australia: Confirmed squads, predicted lineups for 2023 Test cricket series

Australia will look to continue their strong form in the Test arena in February, with a four-game series scheduled away from home against India. After making light work of West Indies and South Africa, the top-ranked Test side will face a much tougher task when they head overseas and look to win their first series in India since 2004.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
ng-sportingnews.com

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson result: Aussie underdog falls short in brutal nine-round bout for WBO title

Emanuel Navarrete has secured his status as a three-division champion, outlasting Australia's Liam Wilson in a brutal and thrilling contest in Arizona. The pair clashed for the vacant WBO super-featherweight title on February 3 (Feb. 4 in Australia) and after a knockdwon from Wilson in the fourth round, Navarrete was able to regain the momentum and stop the tenacious underdog in the ninth.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV

Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.

