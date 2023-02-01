Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama

Read full article on original website
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out this cryptic message on Friday
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Among The Supporters As LeBron James Nears Scoring Record
Abdul-Jabbar says he is celebrating LeBron's accomplishment
LeBron James' Newest Basketball Shoe Has Arrived
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' newest Nike shoes released online.
Most expensive sand ever? Bids nearing six figures for jar of dirt from Tom Brady retirement video
Someone is about to strike it rich off sand. Yes, sand. A seller on eBay listed a jar of sand that they claim was taken from the spot where Tom Brady filmed his retirement video. The top bid for that 8-ounce Mason jar as of Saturday? $99,900. Yes, almost six figures.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed
Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade... The post 3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Pro Bowl skills contests, explained: Rules, scoring & more for all 8 games, from dodgeball to Precision Passing
The Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in 2023. The beleaguered event, which has routinely failed to drum up much of any interest from fans or players alike, is re-emerging in 2023 as a non-contact competition which sees players compete in eight eye-catching events to figure out which conference is truly superior.
Meet the '80 for Brady' movie cast, from Jane Fonda to Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman
Tom Brady is used to being the most famous person in the room. He might have a little competition in one setting. That's because Brady is acting alongside a who's who of Hollywood heavyweights in his executively produced film, "80 for Brady." The film, inspired by a true story, features a host of Tinseltown titans and a smattering of Brady's longtime New England compatriots.
NFL Pro Bowl flag football rules, explained: How scoring, clock, field will work for new 7-on-7 game
The NFL is still trying to figure out the Pro Bowl, and in 2023 things are going to look very different. Rather than a full exhibition "tackle" game, the league instead going to try to showcase the speed and agility of its top players with a flag football game rounding out a weekend-long skills competition.
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Chiefs props include a Travis Kelce TD, Isiah Pacheco OVER
While Super Bowl 57 is 11 days away, it's never too early to get your prop bets in before most of the public's money inflates the market. With the Super Bowl being such a heavily bet event relative to other games, you'll see a more significant fluctuation in pricing and line movement, usually in the OVER markets. We're attempting to get ahead of those line moves to get the best of the number, giving ourselves a higher chance to cash our tickets.
Catching Kareem: How LeBron James chased down the NBA points record
Records are made to be broken, the saying goes. But how did the kid from Akron chase down what seemed like an unbeatable number?
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
Derek Carr open about Raiders exit after showing off Pro Bowl skills: 'Probably why I'm going somewhere else'
If Derek Carr is going out, he's going out swinging. The longtime Raiders quarterback looks destined for a future away from Las Vegas after being benched the final two games of the regular season. If that is the case, then it seems likely that Carr made his last appearance in...
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a...
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition
The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings
With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
