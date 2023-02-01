Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
Flagstar Bank supports Weaver family with established bank account
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The U.P. community continues to unite with outpouring support for the Weaver family. Friday, employees at 17 branches of Flagstar Bank throughout the U.P. and northern Wisconsin wore Eskymo orange. They also encouraged people to contribute to a Flagstar Bank account established in the Weaver’s name.
wzmq19.com
The winter sled dog races are in search for volunteers up and down the trail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Around the U.P., the community is still getting ready for another winter race. With the UP200 just two weeks away, officials are still in need of volunteers for the events throughout the weekend. From the warming tents in Marquette to the halfway point for the...
wzmq19.com
U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
wzmq19.com
WEATHER UPDATE
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival bonfire, community, & activities TONIGHT should warm you up in Negaunee…even with the bitter cold temp of -1° & wind chills -13 at 8PM!. FRIDAY NIGHT increasing clouds, possible late light snow, frigid temps of -5° to 5° (slight warm up overnight), wind chills -25 to -5, & mostly SW winds 5 to 20 mph.
Comments / 0