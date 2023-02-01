ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wzmq19.com

Flagstar Bank supports Weaver family with established bank account

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The U.P. community continues to unite with outpouring support for the Weaver family. Friday, employees at 17 branches of Flagstar Bank throughout the U.P. and northern Wisconsin wore Eskymo orange. They also encouraged people to contribute to a Flagstar Bank account established in the Weaver’s name.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

WEATHER UPDATE

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival bonfire, community, & activities TONIGHT should warm you up in Negaunee…even with the bitter cold temp of -1° & wind chills -13 at 8PM!. FRIDAY NIGHT increasing clouds, possible late light snow, frigid temps of -5° to 5° (slight warm up overnight), wind chills -25 to -5, & mostly SW winds 5 to 20 mph.
NEGAUNEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy