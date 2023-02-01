Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off in Negaunee with rail jam
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off Friday evening with some flair. The festivities started with a rail jam downtown. Athletes were welcome to show off their best tricks on a course that was just installed in the days prior. Hundreds showed up to...
wzmq19.com
WEATHER UPDATE
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival bonfire, community, & activities TONIGHT should warm you up in Negaunee…even with the bitter cold temp of -1° & wind chills -13 at 8PM!. FRIDAY NIGHT increasing clouds, possible late light snow, frigid temps of -5° to 5° (slight warm up overnight), wind chills -25 to -5, & mostly SW winds 5 to 20 mph.
wzmq19.com
District Forester Discusses Invasive Pests, Landowner Assistance, and Upcoming Urban Forestry for Menominee and Dickinson Counties
Even though certain activities slow down for the forester in the colder months, February is a time at the district office for planning upcoming events. There is a lot on the District Forester’s agenda for locals and landowners to look forward to as the days creep toward an early spring.
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
Comments / 0