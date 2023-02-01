ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

wzmq19.com

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off in Negaunee with rail jam

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off Friday evening with some flair. The festivities started with a rail jam downtown. Athletes were welcome to show off their best tricks on a course that was just installed in the days prior. Hundreds showed up to...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WEATHER UPDATE

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival bonfire, community, & activities TONIGHT should warm you up in Negaunee…even with the bitter cold temp of -1° & wind chills -13 at 8PM!. FRIDAY NIGHT increasing clouds, possible late light snow, frigid temps of -5° to 5° (slight warm up overnight), wind chills -25 to -5, & mostly SW winds 5 to 20 mph.
NEGAUNEE, MI
US 103.1

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI

