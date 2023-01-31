Read full article on original website
The Power of 100: Adam Morse Rides an MTB Century From His Front Door in Vermont
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. From Velocio: Between EWS stops and local trail advocacy, Vermont resident Adam Morse still finds time to dream up adventures in his backyard. His latest idea? Riding 100 miles from his doorstep through the rough, rocky, rooty trails of Vermont, with constant ups and downs, minimal flow, and boiled potatoes for lunch. This is Adam’s Power of 100.
