FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbangor.com
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
foxbangor.com
Devastating barn fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO-- 25 pigs were killed in a fire in Vassalboro this morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Cross Hill Road in Vassalboro just before 4:30. Upon arrival, they encountered a barn fully involved in flames. Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us the fire was contained to...
foxbangor.com
Gifford's ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN- Firefighters made a quick response to a fire at the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan this morning. The call came in at 9:31 a.m. and the first firefighters arrived at the Hathaway Street plant 3 minutes later. Officials say the fire was in a cooler. When crews arrived...
foxbangor.com
Suspected fentanyl drug ring arrests
BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.
foxbangor.com
House fire in Garland
GARLAND -- On the night of February 3, a fire in Garland burned a home to the ground. According to Garland Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Gudroe, the fire started at around 11:30 p.m. Gudroe says that the sub-zero temperatures caused the water in the fire trucks to freeze --...
foxbangor.com
Two inmates charged with drug smuggling
BANGOR-- Two inmates at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor have been charged for smuggling drugs into the facility. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, January 19th, correctional officers responded to a medical event within the jail resulting in three female inmates being transported to a local hospital for treatment.
foxbangor.com
Towing company owner charged
BANGOR- The owner of a towing company is facing charges for allegedly towing vehicles illegally. Bruce Licausi Jr.,19, of Bangor was arrested in Alton last night . Bangor Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu says the department received several reports of the " All Towed Up " company in Alton towing vehicles without parking violations or requests from property owners.
foxbangor.com
Man to serve 10 years of 20 year sentence for stabbing ex-wife
BANGOR -- A Bangor man was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 suspended on Friday for a stabbing that took place back in 2020. Joshua McAuliffe was convicted of elevated aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after stabbing his ex-wife and later grabbing one of his two adopted children while being held at gunpoint by officers..
