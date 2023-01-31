Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Why Anthony Volpe could spell the end of Gleyber Torres in pinstripes
The New York Yankees are gearing up for substantial changes in the infield this upcoming season. The third base position is still up for grabs, despite DJ LeMahieu having the advantage, shortstop is preparing for a big position battle, and even second base could be in flux at some point during the campaign.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first
Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
Yardbarker
Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List
Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez continues to turn heads following his "breakout" campaign during the 2022 MLB season. The slugger finished third in the American League MVP race, posted an incredible 1.019 OPS, and hit 37 home runs. He played an enormous role in the Astros dominant season and eventual World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
Yardbarker
Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season
The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
Yardbarker
Giants pitcher shares his response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees
The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360M contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL...
Yardbarker
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Yardbarker
Three Cardinals who could be affected most by rules changes
With new rules in play, including a pitch timer and a ban on defensive shifts, MLB hitters should be more productive in 2023. The goals are to speed up the pace of play, make the game more exciting and to showcase the athletic abilities of the league's stars. Not everyone will benefit, though, especially pitchers, who must speed up their time between pitches and be tactical when attempting pickoffs.
Yardbarker
Ranking the top 10 first baseman in baseball
Before every season, MLB Network comes up with their list of the top 10 players at each position, and every year, I wonder if these guys even watch baseball. So instead of harping on how bad their lists are, I figured I would come up with my own at each position leading up to the season, beginning with first baseman, a spot where the Braves are well represented.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should swoop in on a reliever with a falling market
Free agency is drawing to a close, with most of the top options finding new homes or staying where it all began. The Yankees have done most of the heavy lifting already this offseason, and while LF remains the largest question market on the roster, if they aren’t able to address it, they shouldn’t just sit on their hands. This team, for the most part is highly well-rounded with plenty of young and veteran talent, but there’s an old adage that has been around as long as baseball’s been played: You can never have too much pitching.
