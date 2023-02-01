Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Cubs President Discusses Bellinger
Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appeared on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the addition of outfielder Cody Bellinger. “The hope is that he gets back to being an All-Star-caliber player, gets back to being an...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Yardbarker
Why Anthony Volpe could spell the end of Gleyber Torres in pinstripes
The New York Yankees are gearing up for substantial changes in the infield this upcoming season. The third base position is still up for grabs, despite DJ LeMahieu having the advantage, shortstop is preparing for a big position battle, and even second base could be in flux at some point during the campaign.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Chavis was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Sprayberry High School and he rose his way through Boston's farm system. The former top prospect made his MLB debut with Boston in 2019 and had a solid rookie campaign that saw him club 18 home runs and slash .254/.322/.444 across 95 games played.
Yardbarker
Three Cardinals who could be affected most by rules changes
With new rules in play, including a pitch timer and a ban on defensive shifts, MLB hitters should be more productive in 2023. The goals are to speed up the pace of play, make the game more exciting and to showcase the athletic abilities of the league's stars. Not everyone will benefit, though, especially pitchers, who must speed up their time between pitches and be tactical when attempting pickoffs.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Yardbarker
One factor holding the Yankees back from signing Jurickson Profar
If the Yankees could sign outfielder Jurickson Profar, it would’ve already been done, but there’s one big factor holding them back ahead of spring training. With Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera expected to compete in a position battle for the starting left field job, the Yankees are taking an enormous risk that one of the two will rise to the occasion, but neither performed well offensively in 2022.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first
Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
Yardbarker
Giants pitcher shares his response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees
The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360M contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL...
Yardbarker
Cubs Star Dexter Fowler Returns to the Fold
Just one day after announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball, Dexter Fowler has joined the Marquee Sports Network as a studio analyst. Fowler will be contributing primarily to pregame and postgame coverage for the Chicago Cubs this season. Fowler, who helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016,...
Comments / 0