Rapid Reaction: Northwestern’s shooting struggles lead to 68-51 defeat to Michigan
The Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 B1G) suffered their second consecutive loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines (12-10, 6-5 BIG) to finish off a stretch of five games in 11 days. Kobe Bufkin led the way for the Wolverines with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Hunter...
Throwback Thursday: Dererk Pardon lifts Northwestern to NCAA tourney berth
It has been six years since the Northwestern Wildcats appeared in March Madness. As of a week ago Saturday, NU is as high as a No. 10 seed or one of the last four teams in the field, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS’s Jerry Palm, respectively.
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Iowa: TV, streaming, radio
At 15-5, second in the Big Ten and on a three-game win streak, the aura surrounding Northwestern men’s basketball is quite positive entering February. While the Wildcats are projected to make the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever, those fortunes rest on the week ahead — particularly tonight in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Below is all the information you need to follow along as Chris Collins and the ‘Cats square off with the 13-8 Hawkeyes.
Northwestern finally gets over the hump with Wisconsin win
The first 20 minutes were more of the same sad story. As Northwestern’s offense went dead, making just two shots in the second period and falling into the same familiar double-digit hole that we’ve come to know this season, it seemed like the Wildcats were prone to suffer their tenth straight conference defeat by a script we’ve read all too often. The game story title practically wrote itself: “Northwestern goes cold in XX-XX loss to Badgers.”
Tennis: ‘Cats split ITA Kickoff contests
It may be early in the year, but Northwestern's tennis teams are holding their own. The men’s squad split its two matches in Ann Arbor, Mich. last weekend, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0, but falling to No. 4 Michigan by the same score. Northwestern, led by graduate students Steven Forman and Simen Bratholm, handed Arkansas its first loss of the season. The ‘Cats put up a good fight against the Wolverines the following day, but ultimately fell short of a trip to the ITA National Indoor Championships and what would’ve been a huge upset in college tennis.
