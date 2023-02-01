It may be early in the year, but Northwestern's tennis teams are holding their own. The men’s squad split its two matches in Ann Arbor, Mich. last weekend, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0, but falling to No. 4 Michigan by the same score. Northwestern, led by graduate students Steven Forman and Simen Bratholm, handed Arkansas its first loss of the season. The ‘Cats put up a good fight against the Wolverines the following day, but ultimately fell short of a trip to the ITA National Indoor Championships and what would’ve been a huge upset in college tennis.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO