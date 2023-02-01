High school boys soccer: Early goals helps Eastside secure fourth-straight district crown

Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
‘He thinks he can play tomorrow’: Woodson not sure on Johnson’s timeline, updates Geronimo and Duncomb’s status
Indiana has been missing three scholarship players for the last two games, including starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who suffered a broken foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson has given the appearance he is progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s been seen shooting the basketball without a boot before each of IU’s last two contests, and the optics suggest Johnson will play again this season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Purdue
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue this weekend. Indiana and Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily...
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
Current Publishing
Inflation, site conditions lead to Greyhound Activity Center at CHS costing 60 percent more than estimate
Because of fast-rising inflation and site grading issues, the cost to build the Greyhound Activity Center at Carmel High School is set to cost nearly 60 percent more than initially estimated. The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees discussed the increased cost at its Jan. 30 meeting before voting 5-0...
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
WISH-TV
Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state. Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue...
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
1. Briergate - Indianapolis. If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
WISH-TV
Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters say they are investigating a fire at an elementary school. In a social media message sent about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Noblesville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of smoke rising from White River Elementary School, 19000 Cumberland Road. That’s just off State Road 37 south of 191st Street. The fire was later listed as “marked out,” but investigators remained at the school.
WIBC.com
Man Shot On Front Porch Of Home Northwest Of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — A person killed in a shooting on the northwest side of downtown early this morning. It was around 4:00 am when IMPD officers were called to a home in the Riverside Park neighborhood along 26th street near Harding. It was on the way to the scene that dispatchers informed police that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house.
Kids Empire Indoor Entertainment Center Coming to Indianapolis’ South Side
Kids Empire is coming to Indianapolis and it looks like a lot of fun! Kids Empire is an indoor entertainment center for children ages 12 and under. According to the address provided, this giant indoor play place will be on the south side of Indianapolis near the former Incredible Pizza Company and Old Time Pottery.
wrtv.com
Franklin 2nd Grader uses crayons to draw attention to school lunch debt
FRANKLIN — Anna Farley looked at her box of crayons as a tool to make a difference. She had no interest in drawing, or coloring or writing with them. Her goal was to help friends who’s families were dealing with school lunch debt. In the Franklin Community School...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
WIBC.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured In Southside Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting inside a home on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday night. It was at a home along Brookfield Drive near Stop 11 Road and Emerson Avenue. IMPD says officers got a radio call about a person shot after a woman inside the home called 911.
