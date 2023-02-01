More is better. That is the approach this year-old Giants front office and coaching staff takes to the process of roster building. There are 30 coaching staffs in the NFL finished with everything that goes into planning for a game, as only the Super Bowl-bound Eagles and Chiefs are still in action. For most of the other teams, this is a time to give the coaching staff some much-deserved time off after the grind of a long season. The Giants are not one of those teams. That is why Brian Daboll and the majority of his coaching staff — including defensive coordinator...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO