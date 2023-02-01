ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Brian Daboll’s long Giants year continues at Senior Bowl

More is better. That is the approach this year-old Giants front office and coaching staff takes to the process of roster building. There are 30 coaching staffs in the NFL finished with everything that goes into planning for a game, as only the Super Bowl-bound Eagles and Chiefs are still in action. For most of the other teams, this is a time to give the coaching staff some much-deserved time off after the grind of a long season. The Giants are not one of those teams. That is why Brian Daboll and the majority of his coaching staff — including defensive coordinator...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys and the Senior Bowl go hand in hand

This weekend is a pivotal moment for the Dallas Cowboys and their team building process as a whole. The organization has made the NFL Draft their primary source of acquiring talent. Opting to not over-spend in free agency, and not be near as active in the trade markets, their belief...

