National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
Don Sweeney’s Trade For Pavel Zacha Looks Better Day By Day For Bruins
Maybe all Pavel Zacha needed was a change of scenery. When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired the forward from the New Jersey Devils over the summer in exchange for Erik Haula, Zacha wasn’t exactly known for his offensive prowess, eclipsing the 10-goal mark just three times. Sweeney...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
markerzone.com
THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN SHARES ALL-TIME QUOTE ON RETIREMENT PLANS WITH SIDNEY CROSBY
Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have been the faces of the National Hockey League since they both began their illustrious careers back in the 2005-06 season. The rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby has certainly been played up over time, but it's given us some pretty great moments over the last 18 years including an outdoor game, intense Stanley Cup Playoff series' and even on the international stage, at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
iheart.com
Former Florida Panthers Coach Arrested For DUI
Former Florida Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette is facing time in the penalty box. Brunette was arrested this morning in Deerfield Beach on DUI charges. He's also charged with failing to follow a traffic stop/yield sign. The 49-year-old served as interim Head Coach last season after Joel Quenneville left the...
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS
Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
markerzone.com
DON CHERRY ON CRITICISM OF ALEXANDER OVECHKIN, 'SAME CROWD THAT WENT AFTER ME'
Don Cherry is about as outspoken as one can be. So much so, that his long-standing program Coach's Corner on CBC/Sportsnet was cancelled as a result of his opinions. His latest comments drew criticism from the usual suspects - unsurprisingly. In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, Cherry jumped...
FOX Sports
Pavel Zacha scores twice as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 5-2
TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com
BEST LANDING SPOTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD NEXT SEASON
The Jackets looked promising coming off a strong off-season, including the signing of Johnny Gaudreau to a massive contract, but the season has gone anything but planned. Columbus has Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Cole Sillinger down the middle, but none of them really have the top center potential like Bedard does. A line of Gaudreau-Bedard-Laine would be deadly for years to come and one that Jackets fans would die for.
markerzone.com
GRAND RAPIDS FORWARD SUSPENDED TWO GAMES FOR OBSCENE GESTURE
The AHL announced on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for two games as a consequence of his actions during Sunday's game against the Chicago Wolves. The reason for his suspension was quickly identified:. Shine, 29, has 13 points and 30 PIMs in 39 games...
markerzone.com
LARKIN SAYS HE WANTS TO REMAIN A RED WING DESPITE UNCERTAINTY OVER FUTURE IN DETROIT
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is set to sit down with his agent Pat Brisson this weekend, amid the NHL All-Star festivities, to discuss his options going forward. The pending unrestricted free agent told reporters on Thursday that he wants to remain a Red Wing, but negotiations on an extension need to be done.
markerzone.com
DISGRACED FORMER NHLER REID BOUCHER ON THE LOSING END OF KHL TILT
Former NHL 4th round pick Reid Boucher has spent the last 3 seasons in the KHL, with two separate clubs. Boucher left the NHL after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sexual assault against a minor. In 151 KHL games, Boucher has posted 117 points. He currently plays for Avangard Omsk,...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING FREAKS OUT ON THE BENCH AFTER MISSED CALL
Officials are not perfect people. We know this, but as fans we seldom expect perfection. At the bare minimum, the expectation is that they are decent at their jobs. When they fail to do so, people get upset. None more so than players and coaches on the receiving end of...
