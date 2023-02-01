ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

markerzone.com

THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role

The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
Pgh Hockey Now

What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)

During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN SHARES ALL-TIME QUOTE ON RETIREMENT PLANS WITH SIDNEY CROSBY

Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have been the faces of the National Hockey League since they both began their illustrious careers back in the 2005-06 season. The rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby has certainly been played up over time, but it's given us some pretty great moments over the last 18 years including an outdoor game, intense Stanley Cup Playoff series' and even on the international stage, at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
iheart.com

Former Florida Panthers Coach Arrested For DUI

Former Florida Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette is facing time in the penalty box. Brunette was arrested this morning in Deerfield Beach on DUI charges. He's also charged with failing to follow a traffic stop/yield sign. The 49-year-old served as interim Head Coach last season after Joel Quenneville left the...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
markerzone.com

RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS

Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
FOX Sports

Pavel Zacha scores twice as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com

BEST LANDING SPOTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD NEXT SEASON

The Jackets looked promising coming off a strong off-season, including the signing of Johnny Gaudreau to a massive contract, but the season has gone anything but planned. Columbus has Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Cole Sillinger down the middle, but none of them really have the top center potential like Bedard does. A line of Gaudreau-Bedard-Laine would be deadly for years to come and one that Jackets fans would die for.
markerzone.com

GRAND RAPIDS FORWARD SUSPENDED TWO GAMES FOR OBSCENE GESTURE

The AHL announced on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for two games as a consequence of his actions during Sunday's game against the Chicago Wolves. The reason for his suspension was quickly identified:. Shine, 29, has 13 points and 30 PIMs in 39 games...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
markerzone.com

DISGRACED FORMER NHLER REID BOUCHER ON THE LOSING END OF KHL TILT

Former NHL 4th round pick Reid Boucher has spent the last 3 seasons in the KHL, with two separate clubs. Boucher left the NHL after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sexual assault against a minor. In 151 KHL games, Boucher has posted 117 points. He currently plays for Avangard Omsk,...
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING FREAKS OUT ON THE BENCH AFTER MISSED CALL

Officials are not perfect people. We know this, but as fans we seldom expect perfection. At the bare minimum, the expectation is that they are decent at their jobs. When they fail to do so, people get upset. None more so than players and coaches on the receiving end of...

