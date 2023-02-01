ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis

Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
247Sports

Huskers take down Penn State behind Tominaga's career day

If it felt to a Husker fan like Penn State was dropping 3-pointers from every corner of the room – well, yes, the Nittany Lions had 14 of those bad boys. But Nebraska had the baddest dude on the floor on Sunday. Keisei Tominaga is the name and he dazzled with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting in Nebraska's 72-63 win over Penn State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Longtime assistant Ron Brown carries new title

The Nebraska football program staff has undergone quite a bit of transition since Matt Rhule took over as head coach. There have been quite a few people coming in and quite a few going out. One of the biggest complaints early in the Rhule era was that he wasn’t retaining many people from the Nebraska football staff that picked up the pieces after Scott Frost was fired and kept the team going. There had been hope that guys like Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch would be retained in some capacity but that never came to be. As the dust settled, it was clear a few of the old guard would be kept on staff. Donovan Raiola was the only holdover from the on-field coaching staff but a few others were kept behind the scenes.
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
