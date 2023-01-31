ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL: Alabama responds after loss with a dominating 101-44 win over Vanderbilt

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

If anyone was doubting this Alabama men’s basketball team following the loss this past Saturday to Oklahoma, those thoughts have quickly dissipated following the Tide’s nearly 60-point win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

Head coach Nate Oats challenged his team’s effort and intensity following the loss to the Sooners and the talented Tide responded and then some.

Not only was Alabama lethal from the field connecting on 59% of their shots including an impressive 19-41 from three, but the Tide also had an incredible 29 assists in the contest.

The defensive end of the floor is where the game was decided for Alabama. The Tide held the Commodores to just 44 points on 25% shooting.

Freshman sensation Brandon Miller led all scorers with 22 points. A total of 11 different players scored for Alabama on the night.

Next up for the Tide is a road game against LSU on Saturday.

Next up for the Tide is a road game against LSU on Saturday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

