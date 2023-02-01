"Beyoncé confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that she's planning a world tour in 2023 to support her new dance track-heavy album Renaissance. Queen Bey will begin the tour in Europe in Stockholm, Sweden, and then knock out a few dates in Canada before starting her U.S. tour in Philadelphia on July 12. She'll then head across the country, hitting Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and other major cities. This is the first time Beyond has hit the road since 2018 for her On the Run tour. She did provide fans a sneak peek with her first headline performance in four years at a private show in Dubai. Fans quickly pointed out that the pop star presented new vocal arrangements for hits such as Countdown and Drunk in Love.She also did the first live performances of new chart-topping singles such as Break My Soul. The full itinerary for the upcoming tour is available on Beyoncé's official website. "

2 DAYS AGO