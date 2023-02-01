ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista

The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
Looper

James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation

The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong

From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
EW.com

Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies

After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
ComicBook

Dave Bautista Wants To Be James Gunn's Lex Luthor (Exclusive)

The DC Universe now rests in James Gunn's hands. Alongside Peter Safran, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was announced as the co-head of the freshly-minted DC Studios this past fall. While nothing tangible has come from Gunn's DC Universe yet, he has not been shy about teasing what he has in store for comic book movie fans. Beyond potential storylines and characters that he's planning on adapting, Gunn has alluded to the talent that he plans on tasking with bringing this rebooted cinematic universe to life, specifically hinting that he will "probably" work with his Guardians of the Galaxy cast at his "other job."
Looper

Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot

It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
ComicBook

DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures

The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
The Associated Press

Gunn's new DC slate features Superman, Supergirl and Batman

NEW YORK (AP) — New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and television series, including a new Superman film in 2025, a Wonder Woman prequel and a Batman movie that won’t star Robert Pattinson. In all, Gunn and Safran laid out plans for five new films and five new series in a presentation Tuesday that they said would constitute much of the first chapter — themed as “Gods and Monsters” — in an ambitious eight- to 10-year plan to reshape the DCU. After years...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut

As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy