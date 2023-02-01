Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Dave Bautista says he would never 'tarnish' Drax's story by returning to the MCU for a paycheck: 'It's the perfect exit'
Bautista said on the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be his last film as the alien warrior Drax.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista
The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Wants To Be James Gunn's Lex Luthor (Exclusive)
The DC Universe now rests in James Gunn's hands. Alongside Peter Safran, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was announced as the co-head of the freshly-minted DC Studios this past fall. While nothing tangible has come from Gunn's DC Universe yet, he has not been shy about teasing what he has in store for comic book movie fans. Beyond potential storylines and characters that he's planning on adapting, Gunn has alluded to the talent that he plans on tasking with bringing this rebooted cinematic universe to life, specifically hinting that he will "probably" work with his Guardians of the Galaxy cast at his "other job."
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
Dave Bautista says he and Jason Momoa's 'Lethal Weapon'-type buddy cop comedy will likely shoot next year: 'I think it's going to be a hit'
'We have a great script," Bautista told Insider about the project that sparked a huge bidding war. "MGM is still dedicated to doing this film."
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
James Gunn Responds To Backlash Over Him Saying He’ll ‘Probably’ Reunite With Guardians Of The Galaxy Stars At DC
James Gunn spoke to the backlash he received for saying he'd likely reunite with some Guardians of the Galaxy stars at DC.
Gunn's new DC slate features Superman, Supergirl and Batman
NEW YORK (AP) — New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and television series, including a new Superman film in 2025, a Wonder Woman prequel and a Batman movie that won’t star Robert Pattinson. In all, Gunn and Safran laid out plans for five new films and five new series in a presentation Tuesday that they said would constitute much of the first chapter — themed as “Gods and Monsters” — in an ambitious eight- to 10-year plan to reshape the DCU. After years...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut
As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
Dave Bautista says he's a 'little discouraged' that his dream of starring in a rom-com keeps 'eluding' him
Bautista said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that he wants to star in every genre but has yet to get roles in the "rom-com space."
