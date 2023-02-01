Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Traffic increase creates need for new signal in ParkerNatasha LovatoParker, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Father of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Son’s amazing ability to heal came from his mother
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Broncos Donate Massive Trade Package for Vikings Rival
If anyone is going to salvage the for-now awful Russel Wilson trade executed by the Broncos 11 months ago, it will evidently be Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos hired Payton on Tuesday after an extensive head coaching search. NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Unbelievable: The Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton.”
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option
Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton BREAKING: Cowboys 'Dream' Dies; Broncos Trading with Saints
Dallas Cowboys "dream'' Sean Payton is closing in on a new job with the Broncos trading for his rights from the Saints.
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Broncos Finalize Deal to Make Sean Payton Head Coach
The hiring comes after Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games in his first season.
What Hiring Sean Payton as HC Means for Broncos' O-Line
How does the Sean Payton hire impact the outlook of the Denver Broncos offensive line?
Broncos sent a perfect tweet after Sean Payton trade
The Denver Broncos are getting a new head coach. After firing Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining in the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos embarked on a lengthy head coach search that ultimately led them to Sean Payton (after a few bumps in the road). Payton has not coached with...
Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team
The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Indianapolis Colts were mentioned in a trade proposal that would send one of their biggest stars out west.
