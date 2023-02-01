Read full article on original website
Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
Nevada, California get more snow from new winter storm
Temperatures dipped below zero across parts of northern Nevada and Reno forecasters warn that lows Monday night into Tuesday could be the coldest some locations have seen in 5 to 10 years.
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
kclu.org
Man found dead on Highway 101 in Ventura County
Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on a freeway lane in Ventura County. The CHP was called to a bridge over Highway 101 near Faria Beach just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an elderly man lying in the fast lane of the...
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
El Sereno triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized, authorities say
A shooting in El Sereno left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.
Authorities search for woman, 22, who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said. She is […]
Family of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico hints at possible cover-up
The family of an Orange County, California public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary is speaking out through an attorney, claiming his death was a "brutal crime" and not a drunken mishap as authorities have stated.
Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles
While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
signalscv.com
Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
