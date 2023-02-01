ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roxana Anton

The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday

The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Man found dead on Highway 101 in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on a freeway lane in Ventura County. The CHP was called to a bridge over Highway 101 near Faria Beach just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an elderly man lying in the fast lane of the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles

While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy