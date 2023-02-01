8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Mexico is a mother lode when it comes to fossils. According to research, the state’s fossil record is incredibly complete and highly frequent across the stratigraphic column. So far, over 3,300 unique fossil organisms have been found in New Mexico, out of which over 700 marked new scientific discoveries and over 100 eventually became type species for a variety of new genera.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO