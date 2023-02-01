Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Video Vault: Meet Rio Grande Ralph, New Mexico's Punxsutawney Phil
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction,six more weeks of winter. While Punxsutawney Phil has become a household name on Groundhog Day, New Mexico had its own version of the famous groundhog. While groundhogs don't live in New Mexico, we turned to a prairie dog named Rio Grande Ralph.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
KRQE News 13
High pressure regains control of the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will build over the Desert Southwest later today and into Friday, bringing much drier, calmer, and warmer conditions. Today will finally warm to the 50s east after some locations felt over 48 hours of subfreezing temperatures to kick off the week. Plenty of sunshine can be expected all day across the state as a departing storm system pushes fully into Texas.
KRQE News 13
Storm exits New Mexico, nice day ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast New Mexico is seeing fog and freezing fog this morning. Roswell, Artesia and Carlsbad will see slightly lowered visibility and potentially slick spots. The rest of the southeast is drier and clearer, as the wintry mix has already exited the area to Texas. Forecast...
KRQE News 13
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
New Mexico highway reopens following rock slide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Traffic is flowing along a southern New Mexico highway after a rock slide. On Friday, large boulders fell near the tunnel on U.S. 82, which connects Alamogordo to Cloudcroft, forcing the road to close for several days. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has removed those rocks and resurfaced it, reopening the […]
New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment
NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.
Living on the knife’s edge, even at the source of the Rio Grande
This series originally appeared in Source NM. RIO GRANDE RESERVOIR, Colo — After 15 miles of pockmarked dirt road, the Rio Grande spreads wide in the shadows of the San Juan Mountains. It glitters, aqua, whitecaps whipped up by the wind. But even in the birthplace of the river lay the stark stains of climate change. Deep, bald […] The post Living on the knife’s edge, even at the source of the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FBI offering reward for help in 2021 New Mexico murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving […]
Lobo women fall to league leading UNLV
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lady Rebels of UNLV continued their dominance over the Mountain West conference on Thursday night against the Lobos. Despite UNM making it a one-score game at the half, UNLV’s offensive firepower was too much to stop, as the game ended 93-75. UNM had five players score in double figures – Brown […]
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for Food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Mexico is a mother lode when it comes to fossils. According to research, the state’s fossil record is incredibly complete and highly frequent across the stratigraphic column. So far, over 3,300 unique fossil organisms have been found in New Mexico, out of which over 700 marked new scientific discoveries and over 100 eventually became type species for a variety of new genera.
California murder suspect found in Lovington
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
KRQE News 13
Wintry mix continues southeast tonight
A mix of wintery weather will continue for parts of southeast New Mexico tonight into Thursday morning. Warmer weather returns statewide this weekend. Freezing rain/freezing drizzle and snow has yet to materialize across much of southeast New Mexico today. However, areas around Hobbs are beginning to see a very light glaze. Sunshine and warmer weather finally returned to northeastern parts of the state, where Clayton climbed above freezing for the first time since Saturday night. Across the rest of New Mexico it was a quiet weather day once again.
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: Sadie’s of New Mexico, the ‘small’ nachos
This weekend, my food journey took me to Sadie’s of New Mexico, and as usual, Sadie’s did not disappoint. Sadie’s serves up authentic New Mexican food, and in large, delicious portions.Some of their most popular menu items include The Billy Bondo Burger, various stuffed sopapillas, The Roberto Special, or even the Wysong Burrito Bowl (named after former VSCHS football standout Luke Wysong).
New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition
EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm impacts the south today
Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
