World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins
The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
Tech Times
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
DARPA is building X-plane demonstrator without moving parts
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has chosen Aurora Flight Sciences for the detailed design phase of its Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program, according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday. Generating control in a wind tunnel test. The decision comes after...
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
conceptcarz.com
Audi launches Audi RED, new customer experience digital agency
• Audi RED will accelerate development across Audi's digital consumer touchpoints. •New agency formed in partnership with Toronto-based, BIMM Management Inc. Today, Audi announced the launch of Audi RED (Rapid Experience Development), a new agency based in North America focused on identifying and creating enhanced customer experiences across Audi's digital ecosystem.
Nova Scotia Health Partners with Medable for Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology to Improve Oncology Patient Access
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Medable Inc., the leading technology platform for clinical trials , announced that its decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform was selected by the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub to increase the accessibility of oncology care for remote patients in rural Nova Scotia, with the long-term aim to improve patient access and trial diversity across Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005388/en/ (Graphic: Medable)
Medagadget.com
AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 38.1%
AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.
Sleeping giants: The importance of funding Black innovators
This February, teachers, students, historians, and many others will extol the virtues of African American inventors during Black History Month. The remarkable inventions such as the first portable air conditioner, the gas mask, the automatic elevator door, traffic signs — were all invented by Black people. The impact of these inventions—not only on everyday life, but…
freightwaves.com
GoFreight raises $23M to automate freight forwarding workflows and expand its workforce
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size to Garner USD 57.25 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 16.3%
Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. Rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years. The global healthcare cyber security market generated $12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.25 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.
SurePoint Technologies Recognized as Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of financial, practice, and relationship management solutions for law firms, has been named to The National Law Journal’s list of 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazers. The annual list recognizes companies transforming the legal industry by delivering innovative solutions that improve how legal professionals work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005081/en/ SurePoint Technologies has been named a 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
Benzinga
BIO-key's Innovative IAM Solutions Address C-Suite Top Priority – Managing Cyber Risk
In recent times, the potential threats of ransomware and data breaches have been gaining more attention among corporations around the world. Companies are constantly faced with the threat of loss of control over customer data and the adverse impact of an attack on their brand reputation. This has resulted in cybersecurity risk being elevated to discussions at the most senior levels of corporations.
Business Insider
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies provide even better service for customers
Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Yobi, the AI enhanced Communication App for SMBs, Announces $2.37M Seed Funding
Yobi, the AI-focused customer communications app catering specifically to the small business community, announced that it has raised a total of $2.37M as part of its oversubscribed seed round. The funds from the investment round will “support company operations, team expansion and product innovation.”. The capital will “go toward...
Healthcare IT News
North Queensland GPs get access to Inca's care planning platform
The Northern Queensland Primary Health Network is deploying a shared care platform to GPs in North Queensland. The care planning platform, INCA, developed by the health IT company Precedence Health Care, enables health professionals to manage patient health data, create and monitor care plans, and share information digitally. This system...
