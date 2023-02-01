Read full article on original website
CNET
Thinking About Buying Solar Panels? Here's How to Avoid Getting Scammed
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Experts anticipate solar installations will increase 21% each year from 2023 onward. While much of that will be utility-scale installations, newly increased incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act could have homeowners adopting more solar, too. That means more people could be navigating an unfamiliar industry to save money on energy.
U.S. solar prices still soaring as projects stalled
Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. solar energy contract prices have soared by a third over the past year as project developers have struggled to get imported panels, according to a report published late on Monday.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April
PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of...
CNET
Going Solar in Ohio: Costs, Tax Breaks and Everything Else to Know
Electricity rates in the US have increased in the past year, including a nearly 14.5% jump in Ohio. Meanwhile, the cost of residential solar has decreased by 52% in the last 10 years, and there are more available incentives to offset solar costs. Solar power now provides one-fifth of renewable...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
CNBC
General Motors doesn’t expect significant U.S. production of EVs until second half of year
General Motors executives said they don't expect significant production increases of new EVs until the second half of this year. The problem? Battery cell production at GM's new or under-construction U.S. plants, executives said. As GM slowly increases production, others such as Hyundai and Ford have been ratcheting up production...
teslarati.com
Tesla looks to grow its certified Solar Roof installation partners
Back in December, Tesla confirmed that its energy business had completed over half a million installations of solar panels and Solar Roof systems. This was a notable milestone, equal to ~4 GW of clean energy, but Tesla is not done, as its energy products like the Solar Roof are yet to see a ramp comparable to the company’s electric vehicles.
PV Tech
Amazon adds 8.3GW of global renewable capacity in 2022, total portfolio sits at 20GW
Tech giant Amazon has added 8.3GW of renewable energy capacity in 2022 globally, across 133 new projects in 11 countries. This brings the company’s total portfolio to more than 20GW across 401 projects in 22 countries, which powers the company’s operations throughout the entire value chain, including its data centres and physical stores around the world.
electrek.co
The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers
Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
techxplore.com
UK researchers advise caution on 'rushing' to adopt locational marginal pricing of electricity
A new report questions whether Britain is ready to commit to a major wholesale electricity market reform based on locational marginal pricing (LMP) where the price of electricity varies across the country. The research by the University of Strathclyde concludes that moving to LMP could increase the risk of failing...
Energy & Environment — Youngkin’s move to block EV plant stirs controversy
The Virginia governor’s recent push to remove his state from consideration for construction of an EV battery plant is making waves. We’ll also look at House Republicans starting their climate oversight on the Biden administration. ♨️ Plus: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs in on gas stoves. Welcome to The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter, your source…
KTVZ
Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil
Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil. Farmland being used to grow grass and trees. Paying farmers to fallow their fields for conservation only works if the price is right, no matter how noble the cause. In some regions of the United States, farmers can net higher returns by continuing to harvest crops like corn and soybeans than they would if they leased their land for conservation efforts.
KTVZ
Punxsutawney Phil left his burrow for his annual prediction. Here’s how much longer winter will last according to the legend
Punxsutawney Phil — the legendary groundhog weather watcher — woke up and saw his shadow Thursday morning, calling for six more weeks of winter. Each February 2, on Groundhog Day, the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club make the pilgrimage to Gobbler’s Knob, Phil’s official home.
KTVZ
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That’s why some economists and health care...
OilPrice.com
Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind
There is an undeniable need for more electric batteries to be produced in line with the growing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices. But companies are repeatedly falling behind on their production aims due to a multitude of challenges, from supply chain constraints caused by the Covid pandemic to lithium shortages in the face of rising demand. Costs have soared in recent years, in response to these challenges, and many once-promising startups have failed in their attempt to weather the storm and come out the other side triumphant. Now, the U.S. believes that battery shortage is a threat to its national security, as its green transition could be endangered if not enough batteries are delivered. So, just how dire is the situation?
