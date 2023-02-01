Read full article on original website
Related
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Truck carrying juice crashes in Tilden Twp.
A tractor trailer spilled juice over I-78 during a fiery crash in Tilden Township. Tom Rader will have more. A cat with an arrow wound was rushed for treatment. Details at 5:30.
Person found dead near Warrington Twp. road may have been hit by car, police say
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are trying to figure out how a Philadelphia man died. Warrington Township police were notified around 3 p.m. Wednesday of a person lying face down in an embankment along Street Road, at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge, police said. The man, who was...
State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill
TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A car chase in downtown Reading ends with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of Chester County leading up to that crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
69 News at 5:00 - Testimony continues in trial of Bethlehem Township man charged in neighbor's shooting death
We're continuing to follow the trial of Joshua Leone, a Bethlehem Township man, who claims he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed his neighbor nearly two years ago. Hear more about today's testimony in the case, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also,...
Fire rips through apartment building in Hatfield Twp.
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Fire crews were called out Wednesday afternoon in part of Montgomery County. Flames ripped through an apartment building at the unit block of Whitemarsh Lane in the Borough of Hatfield. Extensive damage to the roof could be seen. There are no reports of any injuries. There's...
Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
Berks man found guilty of assaulting police officer
READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the case of a man charged with assaulting a police officer until they lost consciousness. After a three-day trial, Jacob Aharonian was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer. According to...
Jurors hear 911 call on day 2 in trial of man accused in neighbor's shooting death
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Jurors in the trial of a Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor hear a frantic 911 call. Joshua Leone says it's a case of self defense, but prosecutors say the victim was shot in the back. A Bethlehem Township investigator testified that two hours...
Chloe Cherry charged with theft
Chloe Cherry has been accused of stealing a blouse from a shop. The 'Euphoria' actress was charged with misdemeanour theft earlier this month in connection with an alleged incident at the Building Character shopping centre in the 25-year-old beauty's Lancaster, Pennsylvania hometown in December. A witness told TMZ Chloe took...
Testimony begins at trial of man charged in neighbor's shooting death
EASTON, Pa. - On the first day of testimony during his homicide trial, Joshua Leone's attorney questioned Bethlehem Township investigators. Robert Goldman questioned a detective about why some blood evidence from the crime scene was collected, while other blood evidence was not. Police were called to Leone's Clifton Avenue home...
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested
READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
Fire forces 28 people from their Freemansburg homes, 2 cats die
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A fire in Northampton County forced 28 people out of their townhomes Tuesday. That includes a woman who says her family lost both of their beloved cats, all their clothes, and many precious items. Right now, fire investigators have not said much in terms of how the...
Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police
READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
Berks County Commissioners fill top election positions with existing county employees
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday night to fill the vacant position of director of elections by promoting Anne Norton from her current position as elections operations/system manager. Norton will be paid an annual salary of $90,000. In addition, the commissioners voted to transfer Stephanie...
