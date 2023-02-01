TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”

HAMBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO