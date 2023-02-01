ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill

TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
HAMBURG, PA
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
Fire rips through apartment building in Hatfield Twp.

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Fire crews were called out Wednesday afternoon in part of Montgomery County. Flames ripped through an apartment building at the unit block of Whitemarsh Lane in the Borough of Hatfield. Extensive damage to the roof could be seen. There are no reports of any injuries. There's...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Berks man found guilty of assaulting police officer

READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the case of a man charged with assaulting a police officer until they lost consciousness. After a three-day trial, Jacob Aharonian was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer. According to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Chloe Cherry charged with theft

Chloe Cherry has been accused of stealing a blouse from a shop. The 'Euphoria' actress was charged with misdemeanour theft earlier this month in connection with an alleged incident at the Building Character shopping centre in the 25-year-old beauty's Lancaster, Pennsylvania hometown in December. A witness told TMZ Chloe took...
LANCASTER, PA
Testimony begins at trial of man charged in neighbor's shooting death

EASTON, Pa. - On the first day of testimony during his homicide trial, Joshua Leone's attorney questioned Bethlehem Township investigators. Robert Goldman questioned a detective about why some blood evidence from the crime scene was collected, while other blood evidence was not. Police were called to Leone's Clifton Avenue home...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested

READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fire forces 28 people from their Freemansburg homes, 2 cats die

FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A fire in Northampton County forced 28 people out of their townhomes Tuesday. That includes a woman who says her family lost both of their beloved cats, all their clothes, and many precious items. Right now, fire investigators have not said much in terms of how the...
FREEMANSBURG, PA
Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police

READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
READING, PA

