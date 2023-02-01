Read full article on original website
Gallup Police looking for a missing juvenile
GALLUP, N.M. (KFDA) - The Gallup Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing girl. Jaylynn Miller, 17-years-old, was last seen around 11 a.m. on January 31, at the Cedar Hills Apartment in Gallup, wearing a blue t-shirt. She is 4′11″ tall, weighing 109 lbs., with brown hair...
Weekly Police Activity Reports
A fight at Dollar General led to one man, John Shirley, getting arrested. On Jan. 20, around 8:30 pm, an employee of the Dollar General at 805 S. Second St. called the police when Shirley, 50, started fighting with another store employee. According to the report, the caller said that Shirley was using his keys as a weapon.
GMCS records list 15 expulsions in past seven years
During the school board meeting in which Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt addressed a recent article published by a New Mexico publication, he told the school board that the school district had only expelled 15 students in the past seven years. The Sun was able to obtain the list of expulsions.
UPDATE: Body found on I-40 near mile marker 20 identified
Gallup Police were recently able to identify the person who was found on the side of the road on the eastbound side of I-40, near mile marker 20. Acting Chief Erin Toadlena-Pablo. Toadlena-Pablo said the man was identified as Rashaundal Combs. Combs, 39, was from Round Rock, Ariz. Someone driving...
Retiring Chief Boyd leaves a legacy to build on
The most important thing newly retired Chief Franklin Boyd learned in his nearly 25 years with the Gallup Police Department isn’t something you can teach in a classroom: Compassion. Boyd, who had been chief since April 19, 2019, joined the department in 1998 after attending the police academy in...
Hyatt: Article on GMCS expulsions is ‘bad journalism’
District superintendent argues media outlet didn’t do their research, created their own narrative. When a non-profit online publication published a series of articles claiming that Gallup-McKinley County Schools is responsible for the majority of the state’s expulsions of Native American students from schools, GMCS Superintendent Mike Hyatt spoke out against the accusations.
NMDOT To Improve Route 66 Corridor In Gallup Area
GALLUP — The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) invites the public to attend an online Public Input Meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to learn about the ongoing Route 66 (NM 118) Corridor Study and provide feedback. The online Public Input Meeting will begin with an introduction to...
Yee Ha’ólníi Doo gains 501(c)(3) non-profit status
Yee Ha’ólníi Doo DBA Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund was recently determined to be a public charity, non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) status by the Internal Revenue Service. “Now that we’re officially a non-profit organization, our donors can have confidence that their financial contributions to our...
Navajo Nation Council sets historic leadership with first woman speaker
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Evolution is happening within the Navajo Nation government. Historically, many leadership positions, including Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council have been held by men. Crystalyne Curley is changing that path. On Monday, the Navajo Nation 25th Council voted to make Curley the first woman to...
